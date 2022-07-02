Big Celeb Tells Kelly Clarkson How She Talks to Ghosts

Although Kelly Clarkson gets paid to hear voices, Vanessa Hudgens apparently hears them involuntarily.

On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hudgens told the former “Voice” coach that ever since she was a little girl, she has been able to communicate with the spirit world.

The “High School Musical” star explained that she has had multiple supernatural encounters throughout her life. While she used to be afraid of her “gift,” now that she is older, she has chosen to embrace it.

Hudgens told Clarkson, “I’ve accepted the fact that I see things, and I hear things,” to which Clarkson responded, “Wait. Do you really? You’ve had like experiences?” Hudgens confirmed that she has had “a lot” of supernational experiences, starting in childhood.

The 33-year-old described to Clarkson how she had a duck pull toy when she was eight, that sat on the dining room table. “I started walking, and it just started going alongside me,” she recounted.

It scared her at the time, so she closed herself off to the spirit world, Hudgens confessed to Clarkson. But eventually she decided, “no, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m gonna to lean into it.”

For Hudgens, “leaning into it” involves going to a cemetery carrying what she calls a “spirit box,” and having casual conversations with dead people in front of their tombstones. According to Hudgens, a spirit box “basically scans radio frequencies really quickly. You want to do it in more of a rural place so it doesn’t pick up stations, and if you put it on AM, it just sounds like static. But something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

The “Bandslam” actress has used the spirit box successfully and plans to continue pursuing paranormal investigations. She even got Clarkson excited about the idea, with the talk show host exclaiming, “I am so into doing this. Wow.”

A Ghost from the Past

Although this is the first time Clarkson is hearing about Hudgens’ connection to the spirit world, the “Breaking Free” singer told People magazine about it all the way back in 2011. When Hudgens was filming the movie “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” in North Wilmington, North Carolina, she experienced one of her many ghostly encounters.

One night, Hudgens heard footsteps, while staying in a house that she calls one of “the most haunted places in North America.” She told People, “I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left.”

Despite running away at the time, Hudgens never forgot the encounter and has spent time pondering what it all meant. “I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell,” Hudgens explained to the outlet.

Hudgens did not mention this particular ghost on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” perhaps because she did not want to freak the mother of two out. However, based on the motif of Clarkson’s song “Haunted,” Clarkson probably would have taken it in stride.

Clarkson Has Been ‘Haunted’ Too

