NBC Reveals All the Stars Scheduled to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The season finale of “The Voice” will be a star-studded affair. One of the remaining five contestants will be crowned the winner of season 22 during the two-hour show on December 13, 2022 — but not before an impressive lineup of chart-topping performers take the stage. Here’s what to expect from the season finale…

Finale Performers Include ‘The Voice’ Stars Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom

To wrap up season 22, ‘The Voice’ will feature a wide variety of celebrity performances, including several who are near and dear to the show. Here’s a rundown of the artists scheduled to perform:

Kelly Clarkson, who will return as a coach on “The Voice” for season 23, which premieres in March, will perform a solo version of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” — the duet with Ariana Grande that appears on her Grammy Award-nominated holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around…”

Kane Brown, a multi-platinum country artist, will perform his hit song, “Different Man,” which features “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, who will join Brown on stage. Fans may remember Brown serving as the mentor on Shelton’s team on “The Voice” in 2020. At the time, he told Entertainment Tonight that before he hit it big, he had actually dreamed of trying out for the show on being on Blake’s team.

Maluma, who’s nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Urbano Album, will perform his smash hit single “Junio,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Maluma recently collaborated on the hit song “Ojalá” with former “Voice” coach Adam Levine and has appeared as a coach “The Voice”/”La Voz” in Mexico and Colombia.

OneRepublic will perform their current hit, “I Ain’t Worried,” which hit #1 on Hot AC Radio and already has surpassed 1.2 billion global streams. The song was part of 2022’s biggest soundtrack, the Grammy-nominated “Top Gun: Maverick (Music From the Motion Picture).” Lead singer Ryan Tedder appeared on “The Voice” during season 5 as the mentor on Adam Levine’s team.

Adam Lambert, who rose to fame on “American Idol” in 2009, will perform his version of the Duran Duran hit “Ordinary World,” which is featured on Lambert’s upcoming album, “High Drama.” The album features his innovative covers of some of his favorite songs and will be available for pre-order the same day as “The Voice” finale airs.

BRELAND, a fast-rising country star with over a billion streams of his songs to-date, will make his debut on “The Voice” when he performs his current single, “For What It’s Worth.” Associated Press has labeled the singer the “king of collabs” because his debut album includes duets with stars including Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton, Lady A, and Ingrid Andress.

Girl Named Tom, the winners of season 21 of “The Voice” and the first group to ever win on the show, will perform the title track from their first EP, “One More Christmas.” The siblings who make up Girl Named Tom — Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty — have been on a massive arena tour with Pentatonix, and it’s likely their appearance on the finale will be recorded, given that they’re scheduled to be in concert at North Charleston, South Carolina, on December 13.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Will Also Perform With Finalists

NBC says all four of the season 22 coaches — Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — “will perform with their final artists.” However, given that none of Stefani’s team members made it to the finale, it’s not clear if she will join another group or bring back other contestants for the show.

The five remaining finalists will perform on December 12 at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific, each hoping that overnight voting by viewers will propel them to be the winner.

Three artists from Team Blake remain: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Bodie. Meanwhile, Team Camila’s country-soul artist Morgan Myles is the sole woman remaining in the competition and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona was named the fifth and last finalist after votes rolled in during the Instant Save portion of the show on December 6.

The two-hour live season finale airs Tuesday, December 13 an hour later than usual — at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific.