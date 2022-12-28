Former ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Sparks Engagement Rumors: ‘No Words’

Former “The Voice” mentor and music superstar Cher sparked engagement rumors over the holidays when she shared a huge, engagement-like ring on her Twitter.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.,” Cher, 76, wrote on Twitter alongside the photo of the sparkling diamond ring. The singer offered no further explanation about the possible engagement, but she did repost the photo a few hours after the initial post along with the caption, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

Cher is dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The following day, Cher talked about the ring once again.

“Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…’she Loves Diamonds.’Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN,” the star wrote on Twitter, sharing that she shed a few tears.

Cher & Her Boyfriend Have Been Together Since November

Cher and Alexander were first spotted holding hands last month, sparking relationship rumors, according to People.

The outlet reports that Edwards dated Amber Rose, 39, for three years. They have one child together but split after Rose accused him of cheating on her multiple times. Edwards later admitted that he had cheated on Rose, per People.

“At the end, I don’t think anybody can be happy or successful if you’re not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you,” he said on an Instagram Live.

Cher Appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Cher recently made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where she and the TV host and “Voice” coach shared stories about getting “contact highs” from being on a tour bus with Willie Nelson.

When Cher spoke about her Decades Eau de Parfum Collection that she released to capture scents spanning the four decades between the 1960s and 1990s. Clarkson noted that the scent from the 1970s smelled like saffron and suede, adding that she was surprised when it “didn’t smell like marijuana.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson’s bus,'” Clarkson told Cher during the interview.

Cher responded, “Oh my God. I’ve been on Willie Nelson’s bus. It smells exactly like marijuana,” prompting Clarkson to admit she got a “contact high” on Nelson’s bus. Cher also said that when she was on the star’s bus, there were “drugs everywhere.”

“When you walked out, you were definitely hungry,” Clarkson shared of her time on the bus.

Nelson, 89, quit smoking marijuana in 2019, he told San Antonio’s KSAT at the time.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” he said. “I started smoking cedar badrk, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

He added, “and that almost killed me. I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself.”

Prior to quitting, Nelson advocated for decriminalizing marijuana. He told Rolling Stone in 2019 that THC “saved my life.”

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 2023 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.