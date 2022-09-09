Cher Claps Back at Fan Who Compared Her to Another Pop Superstar, ‘Set Twitter on Fire’

Fans may remember that pop culture icon, Cher, was a mentor for Blake Shelton on “The Voice” in season 4. They may also recall that pop superstar Dua Lipa was Kelly Clarkson’s mentor of choice on season 18. Both women are dually known for their music and their fashion. So, when a fan called Dua Lipa “the Cher of our generation” on Twitter on August 30, the last thing they probably expected was for Cher to respond directly. But she did.

Social Media Freaked Out

According to E! News, the post has since been deleted. However, the outlet describes the tweet as “showing the two women side-by-side at different Grammy awards wearing sleek black hair with glittery outfits. The post read, ‘Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation’ and another user agreed, writing ‘so much truth in one Tweet.’”

Cher saw the post and responded back with, “How many yrs are in a generation,” followed by a thinking face emoji. The “Silkwood” actress is 76 years old, and the “Levitating” singer is 27, which may be the reason Cher posed the question. The tweet, according to E! News, “promptly set Twitter on fire.”

Newsweek reported, “The internet quickly became divided as some Dua fans slammed Cher for her comment, with others rushing to point out Cher’s remarkable career on stage and screen.” According to the outlet, Lipa has not publicly commented on the situation.

Many fans responded directly to Cher’s tweet, saying things like “Dua can’t compete with you lmao you are the Cher of EVERY generation!!” and “People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it’s not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground. That was Cher. Also Cher has starred in movies and her own TV show. She is the one and only.”

Despite varying career accomplishments, Lipa has most certainly been following in Cher’s footsteps from a fashion standpoint. According to Us Weekly, “The Sonny & Cher musician has no doubt been a source of fashion inspiration for the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer over the years. Lipa’s dress at last year’s Grammy Awards drew comparisons to the ‘Strong Enough’ singer’s butterfly ensemble at the same event in 1974, right down to both women’s long dark locks.”

The outlet also reports that in July 2018, Lipa “wore what appeared to be a recreation of Cher’s sheer, feathered 1974 Met Gala dress while performing in Paris.”

Cher Has a Long History of Trailblazing

Cher has been known as a trendsetter from the moment she entered the public eye. In 2016, when the “Believe” singer turned 70, Vogue called her, “the queen of the red carpet rebels.” The article described Cher as “eternally relevant, with an (excellent) and highly unfiltered Twitter feed often focused on the current political climate.”

The outlet continued, “Cher is still as unapologetic and trailblazing as when she first arrived on the scene. From the early ’60s till now, the inky-tressed icon has been the ruler of outré reinvention—the fearless conquistador of sequins!—and a red carpet supernova, whether it’s feathered and bare in Bob Mackie or hand in hand with Marc Jacobs at the 2015 Met Gala.”

Dua Lipa has certainly made a name for herself as a fashionista as well. L’OFFICIEL described her as follows: “From Y2K-inspired street style looks to Versace archive pieces, Dua Lipa has one of the best celebrity styles. She continues to serve looks on and off the stage. Since the beginning of her Levitating tour, everyone has been buzzing about her custom Mugler black bodysuit stage look from their Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Lipa has even become a known face in the fashion world.”

