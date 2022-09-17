Chrissy Teigen Responds to Social Media Attacks Over ‘Heartbreaking’ Revelation

Many fans know that Chrissy Teigen and her husband, “Voice” coach, John Legend, lost their son Jack in 2020 after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Teigen posted on Instagram on September 30, 2020 “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” Fans at the time were extremely sympathetic.

Teigen’s Revelation Stunned Social Media

The tone of the social media comments has drastically changed since Teigen spoke at the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit held in Beverly Hills on Thursday September 15, and revealed: “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the organization’s website, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation “is an annual gathering that brings together television content creators—who are responsible for writing the script for the world—with frontline activists, thinkers, and changemakers to better understand and portray the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the world each year…it is a program of Propper Daley produced in partnership with Invisible Hand.”

During her talk, called “We Made That Choice,” Teigen explained, “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” the Hollywood Reporter stated.

Us Weekly referred to the loss as a “life-saving abortion” because Teigen clarified at the summit, “[It was] an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago… Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Teigen said she came to the realization after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. She expressed to Legend that she felt sympathy toward people who have an abortion and the circumstances they had to go through and the emotional decision ‘they’ had to make, when Legend made her realize that she was in fact one of those people.”

Teigen Responded to Social Media Criticism

I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though. pic.twitter.com/jCm8GH835V — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

Teigen, who is currently pregnant, anticipated the backlash she would receive on social media. On Friday, September 16, she posted on Twitter a screen shot of some of the hateful comments she has received, along with the caption, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Some of the comments aimed at Teigen were scathing. One person wrote, “Praying for poor Jack. Horrible you took his life.” Another posted, “You may fool the world but God knows your heart.” Another person commented, “Why did you lie and say you had a miscarriage? How insensitive to women who actually HAVE miscarried. You aborted. They’re not the same thing.” Several posters accused Teigen of just trying to stay relevant.

Not everyone was critical. Some fans supported Teigen with comments like “Abortion care is the same as miscarriage care in many cases and it sounds like she didn’t realize that and is now recognizing the care that saved her life might be denied to women in other states and is speaking up. That’s a positive thing.”

Another commenter posted, “it’s so…idk sad? to go back and forth over “was it an abortion or a miscarriage??” like to me idk that either word really encompasses the totality of what happens in a situation like this.”

