‘The Voice’ Judge’s Wife Says Feels ‘Lost’ Amid ‘Cancellation’

Chrissy Teigen is getting real with her followers, admitting that she feels “lost” and “needs to find [her] place again.”

In a lengthy Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, Teigen wrote:

Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer… I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Courtney Stodden Called Teigen Out for Online Bullying

In April 2020, Teigen received backlash from fans and the public, at wide, after Courtney Stodden, a model who identifies as non-binary, came forward and accused Teigen of bullying her online in the past.

In a video message to Chrissy Teigen uploaded to Instagram, seen above, Stodden said, “This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor.”

Stodden stated that in Tweets, “[Teigen] would call me a whore, a slut, she would tell me she hated me. Every name in the book she called me.”

Stodden rose to prominence in 2011 at the age of 16, after marrying an acting coach who was 50 at the time— Doug Hutchison.

In March, TMZ reported that in one private tweet, Teigen even told Stodden, “i hate you”. In another, she “wished death upon [Stodden].”

Teigen Leaves Twitter

But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2021

In March 2021, Teigen deactivated her Twitter account in light of the hate she was receiving online for bullying Stodden.

In her departure tweet, she wrote, “For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

She continued, “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Teigen concluded, “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

In April, Teigen reactivated her Twitter account, writing, “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Her Twitter account remains active today.