UPDATE: How John Legend & Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Mourning Their Son

In October, stars Chrissy Teigen and John Legend experienced the heartbreaking loss of their third child, Jack. Teigen was about halfway through her pregnancy when she suffered from severe bleeding and partial placenta abruption, which caused her to lose her baby.

During a November 24 interview with Good Morning America, Teigen and Legend opened up about how they are coping with their devastating loss. “I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” Teigen said during the interview. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say I’m okay — today.”

Legend agreed, telling Good Morning America, “I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

After Teigen delivered Jack, she shared emotional photos of her loss on her Instagram page. “She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment,” Legend explained. “I was like worried, I was like, ‘I don’t want to like commemorate this pain.’ But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don’t walk away with anything you have this emptiness — and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember.”

Teigen has also continued to update her fans about how she is doing on her social media pages. On November 27, Teigen posted a photo of herself bundled up on the couch to her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote about how she was feeling. “I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time…”

Chrissy Teigen Recently Revealed That She Showered for the First Time After Her Loss

According to TooFab, Teigen recently revealed on November 30 that she had showered for the first time since her pregnancy loss. On her Instagram story, Teigen said, “I just had my first shower in two months. I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower.”

Teigen continued, “I feel really, really good. Thank you I feel very clear and very good.” In the video, Teigen also apologized for leaving her followers hanging. “Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you someday,” Teigen said. “I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey and I’m happy to be back again.”

Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her Loss in an Essay

Shortly after Teigen’s pregnancy loss, she published an emotional essay on Medium about the devastating experience. “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye,” Teigen wrote. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again.”

Teigen continued, writing, “My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer. I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again. I have no idea when I stopped. It could have been 10 minutes or an hour. I dunno how long he had been waiting to be delivered for. That will probably always haunt me. Just writing it makes my nose and eyes tingle with tears. All I know now is his ashes are in a small box, waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind.”

