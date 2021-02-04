Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Pregnancy Loss Ahead of Surgery

TV host Chrissy Teigen has been very open with her fans and followers about the loss of her pregnancy and the struggles that came along with that.

Teigen and her husband, The Voice coach and Grammy-winner John Legend, lost their son Jack when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant in September 2020. Jack would have been due this week, and Teigen tweeted about feeling a bit “off.”

“My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off,” she tweeted. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow… but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.”

Teigen Asked Fans For Advice About Her Surgery

In a reply tweet, Teigen showed her stomach moving as if a baby were kicking and also asked her followers about their experience with endometriosis.

“Can anyone tell me their experience after endometriosis surgery?” she asked. “What is the recovery-difficulty level? Like can I make soup after?”

During a November 24 interview with Good Morning America, Teigen and Legend opened up about dealing with their loss.

“I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” Teigen shared. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say I’m okay – today.”

Legend agreed, adding, “I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Teigen and Legend also spoke about the emotional photo they decided to share on Teigen’s Instagram following her delivery of Jack.

“She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment,” Legend said. “I was, like, worried. I was like, ‘I don’t want to, like, commemorate this pain.’ But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don’t walk away with anything you have this emptiness — and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember.”

Followers Sent Supportive Words to Teigen

After Teigen’s tweet asking for advice and talking about the loss of her son, followers replied to her offering words of support.

“I miscarried 5 times previously and the week of every due date was rough,” one person replied. “Cookie dough helped a little. Sending you all the love.”

Another person wrote, “I’m so sorry, Chrissy. I had a miscarriage years ago and still carry the pain. Thank you for speaking out. When you said you hadn’t showered bc you ‘could not stand up long enough in the shower,’ man, I remember that. I thought I was the only one. Stay strong. Jack is always [with you].”

Ashley Spivey, a popular Internet personality, tweeted, “My CJ was due this week too (2/1) but he was born sleeping on November 26th. I hope him and Jack found each other and they are having way more fun than us.”

