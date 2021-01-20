This ‘Voice’ Judge’s Wife Is Clapping Back at Haters

Chrissy Teigen is responding to those who called her “tone deaf” for making her way to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to BuzzFeed News.

After Teigen posted a photo of her son, Miles, packing his bags for the inauguration, where her husband, John Legend, was performing, a number of followers criticized the model for going to DC in the first place.

My baby got his first fat lip pushing his car down the driveway 😩😩😩 still happy packing for inauguration though! pic.twitter.com/o6jqHGGHFZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2021

Buzzfeed News highlighted one user, who wrote, “Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very ‘happy’ right now and can’t even ‘happy pack’ their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!!”

The user later wrote of Teigen, “What I do blame her for is being tone-deaf and planning a ‘happy’ trip to the center of the issue, when John is doing a gig no one will even be able to see. It’s all privilege and really minimizes what DC is going through.”

for fucks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference https://t.co/C8Rse2dxCO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Chrissy, however, was not here for it. She responded by Tweeting, “for fucks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference.”

She then added a second tweet that read, “this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot.”

this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot https://t.co/bgvtjMu5IC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

John Legend Performs

Chrissy’s husband, Voice coach John Legend, performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 21, alongside a slew of other A-list performers, like Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, and Bon Jovi.

Funnily enough, Teigen actually spilled the beans when it came to Legend’s performance by filming and uploading the actual soundcheck from Tuesday night.

Yahoo News reported, “So we knew that John Legend was going to be a part of the Inauguration Day festivities in some capacity, but the U.S. government didn’t plan on Teigen showing video footage from the actual soundcheck on Tuesday night. In her social media videos, Teigen showed her husband rehearsing with some kind of official D.C. band at the National Mall with the illuminated Washington Monument in the backdrop.”

She uploaded a video of the rehearsal to Twitter, commenting, “John! I’m going to cry.”

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

But Teigen and Legend weren’t the only celebs who made an appearance on Biden’s Big Day. Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, and others also made their way to DC to congratulate the new president.

On the evening of the 21st, Inauguration Day will culminate with “Celebrating America” from 8:30-10 pm ET/PT, which will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC.

The event will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will include a number of performances. The inaugural celebration kicked off at 12pm ET with concert violinist Patricia Treacy and Lady Gaga, who belted out the Star-Spangled Banner. Jennifer Lopez also took to the stage to deliver a stellar musical performance.

