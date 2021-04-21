John Legend’s Wife Dishes on Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, sharing that the Kardashian star “gave her all” to try and make things work out.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen said, “I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than [my husband] has been in touch with Kanye. Anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye, but Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything.”

She continued, “It’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship,” Teigen shared. “I really did, but I know she tried her best.”

Kanye West Is ‘Super Annoyed’

On April 19, Vanity Fair reported that Kanye West “isn’t very pleased with how the narrative of his divorce from Kim Kardashian is playing out in the media and would like everyone to know that it was actually him who wanted out first.”

As the article goes on to report, when the couple first announced their split, sources claimed it was Kim who ended the marriage.

When a source spoke to Page Six earlier this week, however, they said that West is “annoyed” about the situation and the Kardashian family is a “huge spin machine.”

The source added, “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out… She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

They insisted that West let Kardashian file first “in order to give her dignity.”

They Have Stopped Talking to One Another

While initial rumors suggested the two had ended things on good terms, a source told Page Six in March that they are no longer talking.

In fact, the source said that the two had stopped talking even before they filed for divorce. “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

Reports, however, continue to be conflicting, as someone told E! News, per Vanity Fair, that Kim was “ready to file for months…”

They added, “Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it’s just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.”

As for their home in the Hidden Hills, Kim continues to live there with the couple’s four children. A source told Page Six, “Kim owns all the land around the house, but Kanye had bought the house himself, then they split the cost of the renovations. Kim fought to keep the place because it is their children’s home, and she won.”

