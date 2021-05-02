This ‘Voice’ Star’s Wife Admits to Feeling ‘Deeply Bruised’ by Haters

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, is opening up about her decision to leave Twitter three weeks ago, stating that the social media platform left her feeling “deeply bruised.” She added, “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Legend, himself, has also opened up about his wife’s Twitter departure, telling E! News, “For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too… And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they’ll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn’t say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.”

He added, “Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter—and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media—but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Has Teigen Returned to Twitter?

Chrissy Teigen has since returned to Twitter, with Legend stating that his wife, “honestly missed it.” He said, “She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people.”

In total, Teigen was absent from Twitter for 23 days. When she left, she wrote on Twitter, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2021

In her return message, she wrote, “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Legend Now Has ‘Hope’

Recently, Legend spoke out about having “hope” after receiving his dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It gave me a sense of greater optimism and relief as well… I’m just excited that the vaccine has proven to be effective and to be safe and that we’re on our way to opening back up more and more people get vaccinated,” he said.

Fortunately, Legend didn’t have effects after he received his shots. He stated that even if he did, this was a small price to pay in the long term.

Asked by US Weekly why he and Chrissy have told their two children, Luna and Miles, amid the pandemic, Legend said, “We tell them that people out there are getting sick, and it’s not safe to get the virus, and that we take precautions to protect them and to protect other people.”

According to CNN, over 100 million people have been vaccinated in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said on Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, “I think we can confidently say the worst is behind us… We will not see the kinds of suffering and death that we have seen over the holidays. I think we are in a much better shape heading forward.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video