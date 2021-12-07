The Background & Stats on Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has been a household name since her self-titled debut album, which featured hits including “Genie In a Bottle” and “What A Girl Wants,” was released in 1999.

Since then, Aguilera has released seven more albums, acted in films including 2010’s “Burlesque,” and won five Grammy Awards. She has appeared as a coach on NBC’s singing competition show “The Voice” and performed a Las Vegas residency called “The XPerience.” Aguilera will be the recipient of the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The show airs on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

40-year-old Aguilera was born on December 18, 1980, in Staten Island, New York City to parents Shelly Loraine Fiddler and Fausto Xavier Aguilera. Her father was born in Ecuador. Aguilera has a younger sister named Rachel, a half-brother named Michael, and two step-siblings: Stephanie and Casey.

The “Beautiful” singer is 5’2″ tall and has two children, 13-year-old Max and 7-year-old Summer. Max’s father is Aguilera’s ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, and Summer’s father is Aguilera’s fiance, Matthew Rutler.

The pop diva is on good terms with her ex-husband. In 2020, she shared an Instagram photo of her celebrating her birthday with her ex-husband and their son, Max. “We make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing.💞,” Aguilera captioned the photo.

Aguilera Is Performing at the People’s Choice Awards

In addition to being honored with the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, Aguilera will also be performing. According to Billboard, the performance will include a medley of the singer’s most famous songs as well as music from her upcoming Spanish-language album, “Pa Mis Muchachas.” Aguilera released her first Spanish-language album, “Mi Reflejo,” in 2000.

Aguilera, whose father is from Ecuador, told Distractify that making “Pa Mis Muchcachas” was like a homecoming for her. “There’s nothing like Latin love, and it’s so reminiscent for me to be around the language being spoken. It’s very nostalgic for me. It reminds me of my childhood,” she said. “It didn’t feel like it was business (making the album). It felt like it was just a labor of love.”

“There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation,’” Jen Neal, the executive vice president of live events and specials for E! News said in a press release, according to Billboard. “She not only has an extraordinary voice but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics. Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural ‘Music Icon’ award.”

Aguilera’s Career Through the Years

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aguilera has a net worth of $160 million. The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer competed on “Star Search” at the age of eight. She was a cast member on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the 1990s along with Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake.

In 2000, Aguilera won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist following the 1999 release of her self-titled debut album. She released both her first Spanish-language album, “Mi Reflejo,” and a Christmas album, “My Kind of Christmas Album,” in 2000.

In 2002, the music video for Aguilera’s single “Dirrty” generated controversy for being overly sexual. An MTV article from the time referred to Aguilera as a “pop tart” and Entertainment Weekly described Aguilera in the video as “the world’s skeeziest reptile woman.” But as Aguilera sang on the second single from her 2002 album “Stripped,” “I am beautiful, no matter what they say. Words can’t bring me down.”

