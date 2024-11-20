Christina Aguilera ‘Broke the Internet’ With ‘Surprise of Our Lives’

Former The Voice mentor Christina Aguilera surprised fans with an unscheduled appearance that caused quite a stir.

Aguilera joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage in Los Angeles, California on November 16 and performed with the “Espresso” singer. The surprise appearance on stage thrilled Carpenter as well as her fans, both those in attendance at the concert and those watching from afar.

One of Aguilera’s fans declared that she, “Broke the internet with that performance! Everyone is talking about it!”

Christina Aguilera Surprised Even Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter posted a video of the fun surprise on her Instagram page after the concert. She thanked Aguilera for “giving everyone (me included) the surprise of our lives.”

She also thanked Aguilera for “being one of the main reasons I love + wanted to make pop music.” Carpenter admitted, “I adore you to no end.”

On November 16, Page Six shared some details about Aguilera’s surprise performance. The media outlet noted that she sang “What a Girl Wants” and “Ain’t No Other Man” with Carpenter as excited fans took it all in.

“A Short n’ Sweet Surprise,” Aguilera wrote in the caption of a post she shared on her Instagram page. She tagged Carpenter and added a couple of emojis.

Aguilera also shared a video montage of the evening in another Instagram post on November 17. “Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for welcoming me into your world,” Aguilera wrote in the caption.

The initial post that Aguilera shared from the evening included 10 photos. One photo showed the screen over the stage where Carpenter performed. The screen had text that read, “Christina Aguilera is behind you.”

Another photo showed Aguilera hugging Carpenter on stage, and several highlighted “The Voice” alum’s jaw-dropping look for the evening.

‘The Voice’ Alum’s Fans Went Wild Over the Performance

Fans adored Aguilera’s surprise performance.

“She’s still SO gorgeous,” a fan of Carpenter’s noted of Aguilera on Instagram.

“CHRISTINA LOOKS SOOOOO GOOD OMG,” added another fan.

Someone else declared, “This will go on the BOOKS!!”

“Queen we need you to go to the studio and drop a new music album for the sake of pop culture,” insisted one Instagram user.

“My two [favorites] together like wtf????? I love y’all so much,” gushed another fan.

“Christina gonna serve all day every day,” added someone else.

Reddit users made it clear they loved Aguilera’s surprise performance, too.

“I would’ve died if I was there,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another expressed, “Omg the things I would do to be there and see this live!!!”

“Good to see a Christina Aguilera resurgence,” commented another fan on Reddit.

“She’s always had an amazing voice that gets left out of the conversation when discussing amazing voices. I never liked her music, but her actual voice is one of the greats,” suggested someone else.

A different Reddit user added, “Every time I see Christina now, I cannot get over how incredible she looks. So beautiful!”

“Imagine paying for Sabrina and getting CHRISTINA. Holy icon moment” gushed a separate Redditor.

“She oozes confidence and sex appeal in ways that the rest of us mere mortals struggle with,” wrote another fan.