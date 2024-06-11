Fans Upset With Christina Aguilera After Latest News

Former “Voice” coach and international superstar Christina Aguilera has launched a sexual wellness brand called Playground.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, Aguilera introduced a new Sex Hotline campaign as well as a lubricant line on June 11.

“Playground is a sexual wellness brand creating good-for-you pleasure essentials intentionally designed for women. We made Playground for anybody who wants more bliss in the bedroom and a deeper (and easier) connection with their partners,” the release reads, in part.

Aguilera also promoted the new campaign on Instagram.

“Communication is the key to fulfilling your greatest fantasies,” her caption read in part. And while some fans are excited for Aguilera’s new venture, others voiced very different opinions. It seems many longtime fans are upset with the singer because she hasn’t released new music in several years.

Fans Reacted to the Sex Hotline Campaign on Instagram

Shortly after Aguilera shared news of her “hotline” launch on social media, fans began commenting on her post. The majority of the comments are from fans criticizing the “Genie In a Bottle” singer for not releasing any new music.

Aguilera released her last studio alum, “Liberation,” in 2018. In 2022, she released a Spanish album called “Aguilera.” In 2023, she recorded the single “Learning To Fly” which was featured on the soundtrack for “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

“Where’s the new album?” one person asked.

“C’mon girl… we need music,” someone else wrote.

“Been a fan for years. But I think its time to stop being a fan. People forgets you because of the interval of your releases. Im just tired being a fan and not getting anything,” a third comment read.

“Just a gentle reminder that it’s been 6 years since Liberation! *ahem* LOVE YOU, QUEEN!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Christina Aguilera Has Teased New Music

While fans don’t have any specific details about a new single or an album release, Aguilera has said that she’s been working on some things behind the scenes.

“It’s great to be on stage because this new show in Vegas is really fueling my creativity. I’ve been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years—huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album,” she told Vegas magazine in February.

Aguilera is still very much in touch with her musical roots, even though she is dipping her toes in other career paths. Earlier in 2024, she did a multi-night residency at Voltaire Belle de Nuit located at the Venetian Resort.

“The most exciting part of this Vegas venture is the opportunity to connect with fans on a more intimate level. Voltaire allows me to be closer to my fans than ever before, where I can interact with the audience, up close and personal, to create memorable experiences for not only them but myself. Vegas also has such an incredible energy; I love the ability to be able to add to that and be a part of the city’s legacy of entertainers,” she told Vegas mag.

