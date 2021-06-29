Christina Aguilera Weighs in on Britney Spears Conservatorship Controversy

Throughout Britney Spears’ public battle to end her conservatorship, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including former “The Voice” coach Christina Aguilera, have showered the pop singer with support on social media.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday, June 28, 2021, Aguilera shared a photo of the duo when they were tweens around the time they appeared together on Disney Channel’s “Mickey Mouse Club.”

In response to shocking claims made by Spears during her court appearance on June 23 calling an end to her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie, Aguilera tweeted, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

What else did Aguilera have to say?

Aguilera Says Spears Deserves to ‘Live Her Happiest Life’

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera isn’t holding back when it comes to supporting fellow pop singer Spears following her court appearance in June.

Aguilera’s series of tweets was prompted by Spears’ shocking statement to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during her June 23 hearing.

One of the claims Spears made was that, under her father’s conservatorship, she couldn’t get married or have more kids, according to Variety. She’s already mom to her two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 (per US Weekly).

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” Aguilera tweeted.

During her testimony, Spears also claimed that in the past she’s been forced to perform and go to therapy and that she always has people watching her every move every day.

According to NPR, Spears’ father became her conservator in 2008 when it was deemed she was not mentally fit to control her person and finances.

Based on what she’s “heard” and “seen” in the media about Spears and her conservatorship, Aguilera wrote, “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”

Other Stars Speak Out in Support of Spears

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Aguilera isn’t the only star to speak out in support of Spears.

Immediately following Spears’ statement to the court on June 23, her former flame Justin Timberlake offered his support in a series of tweets.

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he tweeted, adding, “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Other stars who’ve shown their support on social media include Mariah Carey, who tweeted “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong” following Spears’ statement to the court. Halsey also took to Twitter and called out “anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health.”

Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, also took to social media in support, and said in an Instagram story published on June 28 that is no longer visible, that she “always will” support Britney (per People). Jamie Lynn spoke out Monday after being criticized for not speaking out sooner on her sister’s behalf.

“The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say,” she said.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister,” she went on to say. “I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls-. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said, adding “I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

