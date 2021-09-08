Why Christina Aguilera Is Topless in New Instagram Photos

Christina Aguilera is promoting her upcoming appearance at the LadyLand Festival.

To do so, she took to Instagram and posed topless in a pair of blue jeans with just her signature platinum blonde hair covering her chest. “One week until @ladylandfestival ✨💕Who’s going to be there?” Aguilera captioned the post. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the photos were reminiscent of the album art for Aguilera’s 2002 album “Stripped.”

“I’m getting Stripped album cover vibes 🔥🔥,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “SCREAMING AT THE STRIPPED COVER POSE!” Her fiance Matthew Rutler also commented, “Ummmmmm I am going to be there. Especially after seeing this. 🔥🔥🔥”

The album title “Stripped” was a nod to a new era in Aguilera’s career, so it makes sense that she’s paying homage to the album now. The “Genie In a Bottle” singer is currently working on two new albums, one in English and one in Spanish.

Aguilera Sings About Her Father on New Album

Aguilera has previously spoken out about her father being abusive during her childhood. But in a July interview with TooFab, Aguilera said she’s no longer “looking back and blaming anyone.” She’s focused on moving forward and healing.

The singer’s new Spanish-language album will be her first release in Spanish since “Mi Reflejo” in 2000. Aguilera says that fans can expect a more mature sound on her new album.

“My voice quality was different. I look back and I’m like, ‘Aw, baby Christina,’ Now it’s like, okay, she’s coming with a new set of pipes, and it’s just a deeper and I feel more experienced and interesting place to come from,” she told TooFab.

“I’m culturally exploring my roots a little bit more, I’m singing about my father and that’s kind of always been sort of an interesting, private but layered topic for me. So I’m really exploring that on the Spanish side with a really special song, and hopefully the fans will really appreciate that honesty and love, coming from the place I am now,” she continued.

Aguilera’s father was born in Ecuador.

Aguilera Has Been Engaged for More Than 7 Years

On Valentine’s Day in 2014, Aguilera got engaged to Matthew Rutler. More than seven years later, the pair still haven’t tied the knot. They met in 2010 on the set of Aguilera’s film “Burlesque.”

Rutler and Aguilera share a daughter together, 7-year-old Summer Rain. Aguilera also has a son with her first husband Jordan Bratman, 13-year-old Max.

He asked and I said…… pic.twitter.com/XWZVZOjDX1 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 15, 2014

Aguilera’s fiance is an Investor and the Executive Vice President of MasterClass, the company that allows its subscribers to learn from celebrities including Alicia Keyes, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Natalie Portman.

In an Instagram birthday post dedicated to Rutler, Aguilera talked about the company’s success. “I remember when Masterclass was just a little idea being tossed around our backyard. Now knowing and seeing first-hand the backstory in how you helped grow it to become the mega success it is, I’m not surprised because I witness the magic behind the machine every day — in every sense of what you do,” she wrote.

Aguilera and Rutler have not yet set a wedding date. In 2015, Aguilera told People that she was in no rush. “Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our love or commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family, and our work for now,” she said.

