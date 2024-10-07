Fans Concerned for Christina Aguilera After Seeing New Video

Former “Voice” coach Christina Aguilera has some fans concerned after she posted a new video on her Instagram feed. Following a trip to a Barry’s Bootcamp location, Aguilera shared some highlights from the experience.

“Thank you for having me @barrys,” she captioned the post on September 27, 2024.

Aguilera wore a one-piece black body suit and some over-the-knee boots as she danced around the fitness center. She wore her long, blond hair in a pony tail and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a diamond necklace.

Sone Fans Feel That Christina Aguilera Is ‘Too Thin’

In March 2024, a source told Life & Style that the “Dirrty” singer lost 40 pounds by cutting her calories down to 1,600 per day. The source also said that Xtina added an intense workout routine into her schedule to help her achieve her goals.

Nevertheless, Aguilera’s new video sparked quite a few comments about her weight.

“I’m sorry I’m gonna probably get hate for this, but I think she’s too thin,” one person wrote.

“Way too skinny now!!! Looked much better with some weight on her imo,” someone else said.

“She lost a lot of weight in one year,” a third comment read.

“Her unhealthy weight loss isn’t from working out it’s from taking this ridiculous diet the celebrities are doing right now and she doesn’t look good for it either,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Aguilera is no stranger to criticism of her body. In an interview with Marie Claire back in 2012, Aguilera discussed how the tabloids constantly commented on her fluctuation in weight over the years.

“I’ve been through my highs, I’ve been through my lows; I’ve been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale,” she told the outlet.

Some Fans Have Accused Christina Aguilera of Being on a Weight Loss Drug

Over the past several months, many fans have commented on photos and videos of Aguilera, and many have wondered if she’s using a weight loss drug.

For example, in May 2024, someone shared a clip of Aguilera from a show that she did in Mexico. Quite a few people popped up in the comments section to comment on how different they felt Aguilera looked — noting her general appearance and her weight.

Aguilera wore a black leotard, black thigh-high boots and a pair of long red gloves. Her outfit clung to her body, showing off her slender figure.

“Ozempic ages everyone terribly but it’s honestly working wonders for her. She looks incredible,” one TikTok user wrote.

“She has NEVER been able to lose weight before ozempic. That’s how. She cannot stay skinny even on diets. it just blows up immediately. Now you can actually see ozempic on her,” someone else said.

“The ozempic is ozempicing and I am here for it!!!” a third comment read.

Similar comments have popped up on Aguilera’s Instagram page. Aguilera has never confirmed nor denied the use of a weight loss drug.

