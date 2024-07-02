Christina Aguilera’s Latest Look Has Fans Talking

On June 30, former “Voice” coach Christina Aguilera shared an Instagram Reel of herself in Italy.

“Buona notte,” she wrote in the caption, adding the Italian flag and a white heart emoji. The words are Italian for “good night.”

In the video, Aguilera strutted her stuff in a pink mini dress with matching thigh-high boots. She paired the look with full sleeve gloves and wore her long, bleached blond hair down her back.

This isn’t the first time that fans have commented on Aguilera’s new look, either. Following the “Genie in a Bottle” singer’s concert in Mexico in May, someone shared a snippet on TikTok. Fans quickly took to the comments section of the post to discuss how slim Aguilera looked.

Over the past year or so, fans have been consistently commenting on her slim figure and just how different she looks in 2024 compared to. say, 2021.

Fans Reacted to Christina Aguilera’s Video in the Comments Section of Her Post

Aguilera has lost quite a bit of weight — and fans have noticed. Back in March, a source told Life & Style that the songstress had dropped about 40 pounds by cutting her calorie intake down to 1,600 calories a day. She supposedly paired this diet with an intense workout plan that got her body moving seven days a week.

Regardless, many fans still seem surprised by Aguilera’s new look — and the comments on her latest Reel prove that.

“What happened to all that nice weight she had?” one person asked.

“Dang she lost all that sexy weight, hopefully she’s happy though,” someone else wrote.

“Leave the diabetics medication for the people who need it,” read a third comment. The Instagram user appeared to be implying that Aguilera lost weight by using drugs like Ozempic.

“Omg she looks like she’s in her twenties,” a fourth social media user said.

“Surgery and ozempic got her looking top heavy now,” another added.

Christina Aguilera Has Struggled With Her Weight

Although the majority of Aguilera fans may always remember her as being quite thin. However, in an interview with Health published on April 13th, 2021, the “Beautiful” singer discussed her struggles with weight loss.

“With age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you,” she told the outlet.

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny…I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure,” she continued, adding, “once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

Meanwhile, several years prior, Aguilera talked to Marie Claire about how the tabloids constantly commented on the ups and downs when it came to her weight.

“I’ve been through my highs, I’ve been through my lows; I’ve been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale,” she explained.

