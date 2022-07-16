Former ‘Voice’ Coach Denies Allegations of ‘Sexual and Incestuous Relationship with His Nephew’

Ricky Martin, known as “The King of Latin Pop,” is facing serious legal troubles. A former coach on both the Australian and Mexican versions of “The Voice,” Martin has earned the nickname “The Seducer,” according to News.com.au. But that playful moniker has taken a dreadful turn. Martin has been “accused of having a sexual and incestuous relationship with his nephew,” reports Us Weekly. The 50-year-old singer and actor denies all allegations.

It Started with a Restraining Order

According to The Associated Press (AP), a restraining order was issued against Martin on Friday, July 1, 2022. At the time, the reason for the restraining order could not be released, nor could the name of the person who filed it, due to protection of privacy rules under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

Martin’s representatives spoke with TODAY on Sunday, July 3 declaring that, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

In addition, Martin posted the following statement on Twitter: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterizes me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

The details came to light a week later. As Us Weekly explains, Ricky’s “brother, Eric Martin, claimed that Ricky had an inappropriate relationship with his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, per multiple reports.”

According to the AP, one of those reports came from the Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, which stated, “According to the restraining order, which was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, Martin and Sanchez had been in a seven-month relationship. Martin allegedly refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside of Sanchez’s home on three different occasions. Sanchez also accused Martin of physical and psychological abuse.”

No information was provided about how El Vocero was able to access the restraining order. TODAY made the statement that its representatives have “not obtained a copy of the restraining order and local police have not responded to our request for comment.” The Associated Press was not able to obtain a copy of the restraining order either.

TODAY was able to explain, however, that “the restraining order prevents the musician from contacting the person who requested it” and that “a judge will decide at a hearing whether the order should be lifted.”

Martin Denies All Allegations

Marty Singer, an attorney for Martin, told People magazine, “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” The attorney additionally declared, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

Singer went on to say, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin was a coach on The Voice Australia for three seasons, and in-between, he was a coach on La Voz, the Mexican version of “The Voice” reports Entertainment Weekly.

His career began to take off at the age of 12, when he was a member of the boy band Menudo. According to Awards & Winners, “Martin released ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca,’ which helped him obtain enormous success worldwide and is generally seen as the song that began the Latin pop explosion of 1999 and made the transition easier for other Spanish-speaking artists to move into the English-speaking market.”

Martin has been nominated for, and has won, numerous awards including The World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Latin Male Artist in 2001, and the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in 2006, the outlet reports.

According to Us Weekly, “A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21, in Puerto Rico. If Martin is found guilty on charges of domestic abuse with a relative, he could face up to 50 years in prison.”

