‘The Voice’ Coach is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Recent PDA Photos of Her Ex with a Much Younger Woman

Colombian pop star, Shakira, who was a coach on “The Voice” in seasons four and six, has been going through some seriously tough times lately. On June 4, 2022 she went public with her separation from 12-year partner and soccer player, Gerard Piqué, after rumors began circulating that she found Piqué in bed with another woman. According to Us Weekly, neither Shakira nor Piqué ever officially confirmed those rumors.

Reuters reports that the public statement the couple made at the time was: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

At 45-years-old, Shakira is a decade older than the father of her two children. Now, it seems he is dating a woman who is 12 years younger than he is. Us Weekly reports that Shakira recently saw pictures of Piqué getting physical with his new 23-year-old model girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti, and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was devastated.

The PDA Was Tough for Shakira to See

On June 2, two days before the official breakup announcement, the Spanish newspaper Marka reported that “Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa, who are two journalists at El Periodico, have affirmed that Pique was meeting with a young blonde girl aged 20, who is a student and an event hostess in Barcelona. However, her identity has not been revealed, at least not yet.”

Marti, who is in her 20s, blonde and from Barcelona, was recently seen attending a Dani Martín concert at the Summerfest Cerdanya Festival with Piqué. “They both arrived at the ceremony holding hands, hugging, and sharing smiles and jokes,” according to Celebsweek.

Soccer fans were not the only ones who saw the photos. Shakira saw them as well, and a source told Us Weekly that she was “heartbroken.” The source added, “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her.”

As Us Weekly explains, “The duo, who began dating in 2011, share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. According to the insider, Shakira and Piqué are still figuring out the details of their custody arrangement.”

The outlet’s source also declared, “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.” The source also told US Weekly “that the custody battle between the former couple has gotten ‘messy.’”

Shakira is Still Facing Legal Problems as Well

On top of all the love life and child custody drama, Shakira has been in court for tax evasion accusations. According to Reuters, Shakira “is accused of failing to pay up 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014” to Spain, even though she claims she lived in The Bahamas during the years in question.

If she is found guilty, she could spend up to eight years behind bars. According to Us Weekly, “The prosecutors also said they would seek a $23.5 million fine from the Grammy winner for alleged tax fraud.”

