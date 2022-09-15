Ex ‘Voice’ Coach Unfollows Mega-Star After ‘Mean Girl’ Post: ‘It’s f***ing gross.’

In 1993, “The Voice” coach and pop star, Christina Aguilera joined Britney Spears as a Mousketeer on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” They, along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, fit the bill for the “salt of the earth, bread and butter all-American kids,” that Disney was searching for, according to E! News.

A lot has happened since then. Both Aguilera and Spears have risen to mega-stardom, which means they have also been tied up in plenty of scandals and controversies over the years. A recent incident involves accusations of Spears body shaming Aguilera’s dancers, which resulted in the former “Voice” coach unfollowing the “Toxic” singer.

Here’s What Went Down

On September 12, Spears posted the following quote from comedian Rodney Dangerfield on Instagram: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

In the caption, Spears wrote, “if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

According to Page Six, “Aside from unfollowing her longtime pop rival, Aguilera, 41, has yet to publicly respond to the post criticizing her dancers’ bodies.” Fans, however, have had plenty to say.

A post that read, “this is far from cool, brit” got almost 15,000 likes on Instagram. Another reply to Spears’ post stated, “Wtf..no cool.. don’t know why you posted about this. Are you body shaming someone or yourself? Both of that is very bad. Everyone is beautiful no matter what size they are.”

“What did Christina’s dancers ever do to deserve this 😩” another Instagram user asked. “Of all the posts to make then delete…and this is the one you chose to keep up,” another poster commented. “This is so unbelievably disappointing,” wrote another.

A dancer commented, “As dancers we do not go out of our way to make you the artist look bad, we spend hours learning how to accentuate the artist. In the dance industry, we deal with more body shaming then most considering the Doja cat choreographer eliminated female dancers in line to audition if they were too ‘thick’. As dancers we don’t decide who goes on stage with you. Your team and production as well as most artist now choose. Please re-direct your anger.”

Spears Responded to the Backlash with Another Post

On September 13, after the tidal wave of backlash, Spears made another Instagram post explaining herself. It read, “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

Spears went to on to explain why she does these types of things, by writing “What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

Some fans were quick to support the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer. One fan wrote, “Don’t worry, Britney. Your true fans knows you didn’t mean any harm in that post.” Another responded, “People just love to interprete things. We knew what you meant❤️”

Others weren’t buying it. One wrote, “nah, that was a mean girl comment and xtina has the right to now forgive so quickly.” Another posted, “How to apologise without apologising: check ✔️ ✅️”

Someone else clarified, “Nobody said the post was critical of Christina, your original post was fatphobic and you stand by that sentiment by insisting you wanted larger dancers next to you to ‘make you feel better’ about yourself. It’s f***ing gross.”

READ NEXT: Fans Barely Recognize Gwen Stefani’s on ‘Late Night’ TV Interview