How & Why “The Voice” Coaches Announced Their Season 22 Return on TikTok

It’s official. Gwen Stefani will be returning as a coach on Season 22 of “The Voice.”

The announcement of Gwen’s return to “The Voice” was made on TikTok on Friday, May 13, 2022. The reason the announcement was made the way it was is that hubby, Blake Shelton, publicized his own return to the show as part of the Grace Kelly TikTok challenge.

What Is the Grace Kelly TikTok Challenge?

According to The List, the trending challenge is to harmonize the chorus of the famous Mika song ‘Grace Kelly’ by layering vocal tracks of the chorus, which goes, “I could be brown, I could be blue, I could be violet sky, I could be hurtful, I could be purple, I could be anything you like” (WATCH below).

Shelton tweaked the challenge for himself and his co-stars, posing it to anyone who was going to be a coach on Season 22 of “The Voice.” The caption read, “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice” this fall.” John Legend met the challenge first, followed by Gwen Stefani.

It has since been announced that Camile Cabello will be the fourth coach on season 22, replacing Kelly Clarkson. Cabello joined the TikTok video on May 15, 2022 (WATCH below).

Why go the old-fashioned route of a press release when you can make your announcement in a fun, unique way that goes directly to your audience?

Ultimately, it all ties together because Mika joined the French version of “The Voice” (La plus belle voix) as a judge and mentor in 2014. So, everyone involved is part of the big international “Voice” family (except for Grace Kelly herself, of course).

The Old & New “Voice” Coaches Are Ready for Battle

After taking a season off, how does Gwen feel about once again sharing the red chairs with husband, Blake Shelton? According to US Weekly, the former No Doubt frontwoman is “eager to return to the reality TV show — and compete against her husband.” Shelton has been a coach on “The Voice” since season one. He is the only coach to have never missed a season, and with a total of eight wins, he is the coach who has won the show the most times.

Gwen’s track record on “The Voice” is not quite up to snuff with her husband’s, but that is understandable considering she has only been a coach five times, compared to Blake’s 21. Her only win was in Season 19, when 15-year-old contestant Carter Rubin earned her the trophy.

Camila Cabello has not yet been a coach on “The Voice,” but she was an advisor for John Legend’s team in Season 21.

Which coach will win season 22 all depends on the talent they choose to be on their teams. However, it is likely that Gwen will be gunning hard to beat her husband out of the prize.

Of course, there will be no reason to announce the winner on TikTok, since the finale will air on national TV sometime in the final quarter of 2022. But that would be an interesting twist. No specific air date has yet been announced, but the hit show is scheduled to return sometime this fall.