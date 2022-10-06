Fans Slam ‘The Voice’ Coaches: ‘Nothing Is Working’

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are not happy with the coaches of season 22 of the show.

Season 22 features original coach and self-proclaimed “king” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton, long-time coach John Legend, sometimes coach Gwen Stefani, and new coach Camila Cabello.

Cabello took over for Kelly Clarkson, who was absent from the season because she wanted to take the summer off to spend with her children amid her divorce from her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

People Think Stefani & Shelton Are Too Much Together

In a new Reddit thread where fans talked about the coaches, some fans said they think that since Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July 2021, the show has leaned too much on featuring them as a couple.

“I like Blake and Gwen separately, but this season I feel like they are making the show almost completely about them as a couple,” one person wrote.

Another comment reads, “Any god da** time Blake opens his mouth Gwen has to make sure everyone and their brother knows she’s his wife.”

“Gwen and Blake… I could do with a little less of that dynamic between the two but that is more down to editing than them. Some of that stuff between them could be cut out of the final edit,” one person wrote.

While some fans are loving Cabello on the show, other fans think that her addition was a negative one to the panel.

“Camila urging the others to turn during the auditions is driving me nuts,” one comment reads.

A person agreed, adding, “This irritates me too – focus on your own team Camila.”

Some people don’t like any of the dynamics this season.

“I really hate saying this, but nothing is working for me this season. Gwen is driving me nuts with all the husband stuff, and even Blake is doing a little bit of it. Normally, I think he’s so funny, but it’s like the 2 of them together are changing his personality. We get it. You’re married,” a reply reads.

For fans who don’t like the coaches, there’s good news for season 23, which may air in the spring of 2023. Evidence points to John Legend leaving the coaching panel and Kelly Clarkson’s return. Since Stefani generally only takes on one season at a time, it’s likely there will be a new addition to the panel next season.

Some Fans Won’t Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Some people took to Reddit after the second week of Blind Auditions to share that they believe the coaches, specifically Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, have ruined the show by getting married.

“don’t get me wrong i like both of them as individual coaches, but gwen keeps swooning over Blake reminding everyone they’re married every couple of minutes and it’s getting really annoying,” one person wrote on Reddit. “The whole fun dynamic between the coaches is that they’re competing against each other you know? Really missing the kelly vs blake bivkers right now not really a fan of the over the top alliance gwen and blake have right now bc currently it just feels like john vs camila vs the two of them.”

Some people agreed and said they weren’t watching the season.

“This is why I’m not even bothering to tune in this season,” one person wrote.

Others said they were annoyed with the coach bickering in general, with some people saying they enjoy the coaches all outside the show but not during the show.

“It’s totally overplayed at this point and not all that funny anymore,” one person wrote. “They waste so much time ‘bickering’ that they’d probably have room for at least 2 more performances.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.