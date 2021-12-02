Viewers Blast ‘Voice’ Coaches For ‘Not Being Honest’

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are upset with coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend for not being honest enough with the contestants remaining on the show.

The coaches each have at least one contestant remaining on their teams, but some fans don’t think they’ve been giving their contestants enough constructive criticism throughout their time on the show.

In some cases, fans think it makes the contestants less likely to improve, though they are still likely getting votes from their fans.

Fans Think Coaches Are Not Honest With Contestants

In one Reddit thread, fans spoke about the coaches being dishonest with the contestants remaining on the show.

“Jim and Sasha were pitchy as always and the fact that Blake said that was [Girl Named Tom’s] best performance yet when it was actually their WORST I can’t even believe it,” the poster wrote. “They don’t ever give constructive criticism on this show and I don’t understand why, how are they going to improve or know what they did wrong when it’s just all positive even when the performances were bad?”

One person who replied agreed, but reminded the poster that they are coached sand not judges, so their “only real job is to get people to vote” and they don’t expect “an honest critique.”

Others agreed with that.

“They want people to vote for the artists and if they give out constructive criticism or some negative feedback, that artist may likely receive lower votes because ‘this coach said this so they must not be that good for this round,'” one person commented, later adding that they hope contestants get the constructive criticism off-the-air so that the artists can improve.

The coaches do work with the contestants when the cameras aren’t rolling, according to the show’s premise. However, they are also often working with the vocal coaches that the show keeps on staff rather than just their coaches.

That means the training they’re getting behind the scenes does not necessarily come from the coaches but instead comes from other professionals hired to help them improve over the course of the season. The coaches are more on-air personalities than they are meant to be complete mentors, though they do often help their team members even after the season ends.

Some Fans Think Shelton Is ‘Messing’ With Viewers

Some fans on the thread said they weren’t sure that Shelton was being honest when he was speaking to contestants, specifically when speaking to Girl Named Tom.

“Sometimes I feel like he’s just messing with all of us and cackles to himself before bed every night,” one person replied. “I mean, I love all the coaches as artists and… people, but they’re just useless during lives. I’ve said this on a few different posts but I really wish they were actually judges.”

They added that it seems “meaningless” to have them there.

Another wrote, “I think he maybe actually meant it but just got a completely different view of it than we did.”

“Yeah, the coaches on this show have generally been like that,” another person commented. “I’ve occasionally seen coaches like Adam and Christina be critical on some of the older seasons, but it doesn’t happen much anymore.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

