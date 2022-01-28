Every Coach Fans Think May Leave ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 22

NBC’s “The Voice” will be returning for season 22 in the fall of 2022, and that means that some of the coaches fans love seeing on the panel could change before the season starts.

For the upcoming season, in particular, fans think that multiple coaches, maybe even all of the coaches, could be replaced.

There has been speculation about each of the coaches following season 21, but there has been nothing confirmed about coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Read on to learn more about why each of them could be leaving the show.

Why Blake Shelton Could be Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is the only original coach left on “The Voice,” but he does not want to stick around on the show forever. He has not explicitly stated that he’s done with his time on the show, but the star has said multiple times that he will be leaving at some point.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he told her. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

In a 2017 interview with WKRO 93.1 FM, Shelton said that his plan was to continue on “The Voice” for “at least a year” because Kelly Clarkson had just started as a coach and it would be “a lot of fun to have her in there.”

It’s not likely that Shelton will be leaving “The Voice” ahead of season 22, but there’s definitely a chance he’ll be gone within a few seasons.

Why Fans Think Kelly Clarkson May Leave ‘The Voice’

Some fans think that Kelly Clarkson is simply too busy to continue on “The Voice” in 2022, and they point to some of the things she said in a recent Instagram Live session as proof she could be done with the show.

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She added that she wanted to “take advantage” of the age that her children are currently since they still like spending time with her.

John Legend Could Be Leaving ‘The Voice’

John Legend’s leaving “The Voice” would also be about time constraints. The speculation that the artist could be leaving comes from the fact that he took on a residency in Las Vegas for 2022. The “Love in Las Vegas: The Residency” is set to begin on April 22, 2022 and continue through October 29, 2022.

With that grueling schedule, some fans think Legend will not be returning to “The Voice” since it would be filming at the same time as his show.

Ariana Grande Could Be Replaced

A January 20 report by Radar Online says that Ariana Grande could be replaced by Jennifer Lopez, a guest during season 21 of the show.

“At the end of the day, Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings,” Radar Online reported a source saying. “She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in.”

Some fans have also said that Grande’s upcoming work on “Wicked” will keep her away from “The Voice” in 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

