Watch: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Drop Music Video to Celebrate 20 Seasons

NBC’s singing reality competition The Voice is celebrating its 20th season on the air, and coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend put out a new music video to commemorate the milestone.

In the new video, which is a promotion for the upcoming season of the show, Blake Shelton looks at pictures of him with the other coaches while thinking about all the good times he had with Clarkson, Jonas and Legend.

Then, the coaches sing and dance to Rick Astley’s “Together Forever” in an homage to the original ’80s video.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Released a New Music Video

You Won't Believe How Much Fun They Have! – The Voice Coaches' New Music VideoNick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are back! In the immortal words of Rick Astley, The Voice coaches are "Together Forever" as they sing, dance and ham it up in a new music video. The Voice premieres Monday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp »… 2021-02-23T17:59:51Z

In a true throwback to the ’80s, the coaches sing “Together Forever” and dance around. They come together to sing the song in sometimes unexpected ways.

Fans in the comments loved Shelton’s awkward dancing and Clarkson’s shoulder pads. Legend wears a fringe leather jacket, and Jonas wears acid-washed denim in the video.

“I knew keeping this all-denim look would come in handy one day…” Jonas wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the video, Astley shows up for a cameo. Fans may have thought that’s all it would be, but The Voice also released Astley’s reaction to the video itself.

Rick Astley Reacted to the Music Video

Rick Astley's Reaction to the Coaches' "Together Forever" Music Video – The Voice 2021Rick Astley loves how cheesy and special Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas make their music video for his song "Together Forever." » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL:… 2021-02-24T19:59:52Z

In a separate video, Rick Astley reacts to The Voice coaches singing and dancing to his song. He specifically liked that the background was colorful and flashy like it had been in the original video.

“That is priceless,” Astley says when the coaches start singing his song. “I have to stop for a second. All my dreams have just come true.”

Astley comments that the choreography on the video is incredible and that Clarkson’s and Legend’s voices worked great together.

“Oh, yeah, Who knew? Kelly and John’s voices together, who knew? Sounds amazing,” he commented with a smile. “It’s a crazy feeling having some of the greatest vocalists in the world sing an old song of yours from back in the day.”

He added, “That is very, very special. It’s amazing. Even if they are doing it in a cheesy way.”

Astley appreciated the video a lot.

“I’m almost brought to tears, to be honest,” he said. “That was incredible. It was amazing. That was about the cheesiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. The original video was about as cheesy as it gets, but they have out-cheesed the original. That was amazing. I’m moved.”

The Voice returns for season 20 on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nick Jonas will be returning for his second season, hoping to beat out Blake Shelton after a close loss in the season 18 finale.

In the new promotion, coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend opened up about the upcoming season of The Voice and talked about what gifts they got for their contestants. Legend will be singing a song for people joining his team, Clarkson will once again be handing out jackets, Jonas will be giving out special notebooks, and Shelton is handing out bobbleheads that look like him.

“Blake’s bobblehead is not Blake,” Clarkson said after seeing it for the first time. “So, let’s just cover that, right off the bat.”

