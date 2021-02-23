‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Their Gifts for Season 20 Team Members

Season 20 of The Voice premieres on March 1, 2021, and the coaches revealed in a new promotion what the gifts are that they’ll be using to get people to join their team this time around.

In the new promotion, coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend opened up about the upcoming season of The Voice and talked about what gifts they got for their contestants.

Each season, the coaches offer an incentive for artists joining their team. Last season, Team Kelly contestants earned a sparkly face mask and jacket and Team Blake’s contestants got to hug a life-size cardboard cutout.

So, what are the coaches offering this season?

‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Offering Gifts to Contestants

The Voice, Season 20: First Look – Nick Jonas Is Back!Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas give an inside look at how things have changed this season. Season 20 of The Voice premieres Monday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c… 2021-02-22T17:59:50Z

During season 18 of The Voice, Jonas’s “Nick’s Notes” became a popular way for him to let people know what he was really thinking about his other coaches, and they’ll be returning for season 20 as well. This time around, he’ll be sharing the joy with the contestants who join his team, however.

“After the last season that I did, Nick’s Notes kind of took on a life of their own,” Jonas said, showing off a nice drawing. “I’m happy to now share that with Team Nick, with their own Nick’s Notes.”

The preview shows the notebook descending from the ceiling so that Jonas doesn’t have to break COVID-19 safety protocols when handing over the notebook.

When it comes to gifts from the other coaches, Clarkson once again brought out jackets that she thinks would look great on everyone, and Shelton came to bat with his very own Team Blake bobblehead.

“Blake’s bobblehead is not Blake,” Clarkson said after seeing it for the first time. “So, let’s just cover that, right off the bat.”

John Legend went in another direction with his gift for Team Legend.

“I wrote a song that I use to welcome my team members,” he said.

Jonas responded after seeing the song performed, “John, I think your performance was longer than hers!”

Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ Premieres on March 1, 2021

The Voice season 20 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, March 1, 2021. This season, three of the judges will likely be trying to beat out Blake Shelton once again.

Clarkson, Jonas, and Legend are all hoping to beat out Shelton in order to win and keep him from extending his lead as the winningest coach on the show.

“John, I’m coming for you,” Jonas said in a promotion. “Blake, buddy, you know I love you. But also, I’m coming for you. Kelly, I’ve missed you, but I also am excited to crush you. So get ready. Season 20 of The Voice.”

Jonas in particular has been training to beat Shelton since he came so close to winning in his last season on the show.

Shelton says that, while the show has evolved over the past decade that it’s been on air, it’s still the same show that it started out to be.

“A show that is about talent first,” he says about The Voice.

The Voice premieres on Monday, March 1, 2021.

