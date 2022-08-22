‘The Voice’ Contestant Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

A former contestant on “The Voice” will be spending six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Tennessee. Kata Hay was sentenced in Sumner County court on August 17, 2022, after admitting to unlawful sexual contact, court records obtained by Heavy show.

The 35-year-old country singer appeared on the 10th season of “The Voice” in 2016 as part of coach Christina Aguilera’s team. She was eliminated from the show during the live playoffs. Hay’s legal name is Kata Huddleston, according to court records. She is originally from Oklahoma and has been a touring musician and performer in Nashville since her time on “The Voice.”

Hay was arrested on June 8, 2022 after she was accused of having sexual contact with her friend’s teenage son, according to TMZ. According to court records viewed by Heavy, Hay was in court on August 17 and pleaded guilty to felony charge.

Hay had been free on $7,500 bail, but began serving her sentence at the Sumner County Jail after she was sentenced, according to online records. She was also ordered to pay more than $1,600 in fines and fees, including a $200 sex offender fine, court records reveal.

Hay Was Accused of Forcefully Kissing the 16-Year-Old Boy & ‘Inappropriately Touching Him Outside of His Jeans’

According to WKRN, Hay was staying with a friend’s family in White House, Tennessee, when the incidents occurred. The victim’s mother said in court that Hay had known her son since he was nine.

WKRN wrote about the sentencing hearing, “The victim gave details of at least two incidents in that he says Kata forced herself on him in June; sticking her tongue in his mouth and touching him inappropriately outside of his jeans. The victim said he now suffers from frequent panic attacks over her actions. The family said they want the singer to get help and will continue praying for her.”

Hay pleaded guilty but said in court she had been drinking and was intoxicated when the incidents occurred. According to WKRN, Hay told a judge, “No, it was not a lie. That’s why I pled guilty, but it did not happen in that way. I want to cause no more suffering for anyone. I’m truly sorry.” Hay said in court she has been sober for 30 days, according to WKRN.

According to court documents, Hay was also accused of making sexual comments about the boy in front of his parents. WKRN wrote at the time of her arrest, “A Sumner County affidavit says the 35-year-old performer made sexual comments about her friend’s 16-year-old son and later that night she reportedly made sexual gestures to the teen. The two kissed and she attempted to get the teen to touch her inappropriately.” Court records show the incidents occurred in June right before her arrest.

Hay Was Previously Arrested on a DUI Charge & Probation Violation

Hay has had previous arrests, according to court records. She was arrested in Davidson County, Tennessee, on driving under the influence charges. She was also accused of violating her probation, court records viewed by Heavy show.

In May 2016, Hay was arrested in Davidson County and charged with misdemeanor DUI. Hay pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation. She was later arrested in 2017 on a probation violation and sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, with all but seven days suspended.

In 2019, Hay was cited in Davidson County for driving with a suspended license, court records show. Hay could not be reached for comment by Heavy about her sentencing in the sexual assault case and it was not immediately clear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.