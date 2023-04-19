‘Voice’ Contestant Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears

Kelly Clarkson was moved so much during the final performance of Monday’s ‘The Voice’ episode that she was brought to tears.

During the Knockouts premiere, Kala Banham performed her own take on the Goo Goo Doll’s “Iris.” She approached the arrangement wanting to deliver on the emotion established in the song’s lyrics but explained in the coaching lesson with Clarkson and the week’s Mega Mentor, Reba McEntire that she wanted to add her own flair to the radio hit.

Kelly Clarkson Admits She Was Brought to Tears with The Performance

Banham had to follow up a strong showing by Cait Martin, who delivered a worthy take on Whitney Houston’s “All the Man That I Need.” By the time Banham had belted out the final note of “Iris,” it was clear that she left an impact on the judges, including Clarkson.

“You gave me goosebumps,” Clarkson told her following her song. “You totally made me tear up.”

The talk show host also praised her ability to express her lyrics, calling her “one of my favorite storytellers.” she has had the luxury of coaching on ‘The Voice.’ During the coaching session before stepping out on the stage, Banham had already hit the core of Clarkson.

“Wow, that was so good. I’m like crying,” Clarkson commented after hearing her practicing “Iris” for the first time. McEntire agreed with the emotion she felt, complimenting her for the “emotion she showed.” The country icon even admitted she had chills in the studio.

Kala Banham Falls Short Despite Emotional Song

While Clarkson was very impressed with Bahman’s efforts, it still wasn’t enough to win the Knockouts Round as Martin was selected by the coach to move on.

This came as a surprise to Blake Shelton. He felt Banham was “right on the money” and emphasized the performance as being “passionate.” Shelton, who is in his final year as a judge on ‘The Voice,’ said he would pick her if he was Clarkson.

Banham’s run on the show didn’t end with her loss to Martin, though. The praise handed out by Shelton was legitimate as he quickly hit his buzzer to steal her onto his team. Shortly after he did so, so too did Chance the Rapper. The two men jockeyed to get Banham on their side with Chance reminding her that he turned around for her during the Blind Auditions when Shelton did not.

Chance the Rapper Gets a New Talent on His Team

Her journey in Season 23 will continue as a member of Chance the Rapper’s team after choosing him in the Double Steal. “I got to say it’s an honor either way, but I’m the kind of person who appreciates the long game so I’ve got to go with Team Chance,” she responded when making her decision.

This is the third team she will be a part of after originally joining Niall Horan’s team following the Blinds. Over on her Instagram, she thanked her new coach for giving her a third chance, “I won’t let you down.” She also offered her praise to Shelton, the only coach she hasn’t been under, after he showed his belief in her by attempting to steal her and saying he would have selected her over Martin in the Knockouts.

‘The Voice’ airs new episodes every Monday night on NBC.