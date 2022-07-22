‘The Voice’ Alum Signs Record Deal, Set For Radio Debut With New Single

NBC’s “The Voice” sets out to jumpstart the careers of music artists from around the country. For one former contestant, the show meant garnering enough attention to earn a record deal.

Corey Kent, a singer who appeared on season 8 of “The Voice,” has officially signed a record deal and announced that he’ll be releasing new music. The singer-songwriter was part of Team Blake during his time on the show, and he made it all the way through to the top 8 before being eliminated from the competition.

Kent Signed With Sony Music Nashville

According to Tulsa World, Kent signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville. He’ll be working on the label’s RCA Nashville imprint.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m officially a Sony Music Nashville Artist,” Kent said in a press release, per Tulsa World. “My team and I were humbled to have interest and offers from multiple labels across the country, but over time it became very apparent that Sony was the right team for me.”

He added, “They really shared my vision and had passion for the brand of country music I’m creating. I don’t see signing this deal as the finish line. … I see it as the starting block. Now it’s time to go to work, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

He also posted about the duet on Instagram.

“Can’t wait for you guys to hear the acoustic one-take duet version of Wild as Her w/ @carterfaithofficial this Friday!” he wrote on July 13. “Presave it at the link in the bio!”

Faith was excited about the duet, according to the press release.

“When I heard ‘Wild as Her,’ I was immediately obsessed. When Corey asked me to sing on it, I was genuinely so honored. The song is doing such insane things and I am excited to be a small part of that,” she shared.

Kent Released His Single as a Duet

Kent’s first single, “Wild As Her,” hit the charts after release, but he’s now released the song again, as a duet with Carter Faith.

“We had talked about making ‘Wild As Her’ a duet early on, but I’m very particular about collabs, and no one immediately came to mind, so we just put it on the back burner,” he said. “Then one day I’m listening to Carter’s song ‘Joyride’ and then, boom, it hit me. … Carter would be perfect! We reached out to her team and were able to make it happen.” Kent celebrated the record deal with a few Instagram posts and concerts. “New music drops tonight,” he wrote on July 15, 2022. “Sold out show in OKC tomorrow. Heart’s full. Head’s down. Foot’s on the gas. Headed your way Little Rock.” Kent is on tour for the next month, and he’ll be performing in Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; San Angelo, Texas; College Station, Texas; Austin, Texas; Goliad, Texas; Royse City, Texas; Great Falls, Montana; and Hanover, Maryland. The tour wraps up on August 26, 2022.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

