‘The Voice’ Champion Welcomes New Addition to the Family

Craig Wayne Boyd, who won season seven of “The Voice,” added a new member to the family in late April.

Boyd’s wife, Taylor, gave birth to their fifth child, a girl named Blakely Kay Boyd, the country singer announced via Instagram on Monday, April 26.

“Blakely Kay Boyd- welcome to the world!!” Boyd wrote in the caption alongside a photo of his newborn baby. In the following post, he shared another family photo, this time of the singer holding his baby daughter close to his chest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Wayne Boyd (@cwbyall)

According to People, Boyd and his wife already share four children, including daughter Dakota Lynn, 5, and sons Graydon Scott, 3, and Boston James, 16 months. Boyd is also dad to 8-year-old Jaxon Wayne.

So, what’s life like for a musician with five kids?

Boyd Has Prioritized Family

Boyd and his wife Taylor announced they were pregnant back in February of 2021 in an exclusive People article. “Our 5-year-old daughter had been praying for another baby all quarantine long, and her prayers were answered!” Boyd told the mag.

After Boyd won season seven of “The Voice” under the coaching of Blake Shelton, he pursued a solo career and found success with hits like “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face,” which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. He even made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015 per The Tennessean. According to Billboard, Boyd, who’s originally from Texas, joined forces with Wakefield and James in 2020 to release country music as a trio group. Per Spotify, Texas Hill has had a few singles since then, including “Neon Heart,” which was released in 2021. How did the three come together? “We all saw the benefit of bringing three different audiences together from a touring perspective, but none of us were committed to the band until we sat down and actually started making music together,” James told Billboard about how Texas Hill was born. “The first day that we really worked up a few songs to test the waters really sealed the deal for us. Hearing our voices blend together was something that got us all excited and, from that point on, we have all been 100% resolved to make it happen.”

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Opens Up About Falling In Love on The Set of ‘The Voice’