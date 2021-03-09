WATCH: ‘Shallow’ Cover Gets Three-Chair Turn

Deion Warren impressed the judges with his rendition of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s hit song, ‘Shallow’, on The Voice, and his vocal chops were enough to get three judges to turn: John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas.

Warren hails from North Carolina, and Nick Jonas, for one, believes that he has what it takes to get “to the end of the competition.”

When it was Clarkson’s turn to speak, she shared, “I’ve heard a lot of singers cover [that song], and they’re doing it more to show off their range, instead of doing it for the reason that the song was probably written and the message behind it. It felt like you were the perfect vessel for the message and the moment, and that is my favorite kind of singer.”

Blake Shelton admitted he thought he was a “moron” for not turning his own chair, however, he had a good reason for not turning his chair. “I made a promise to an artist that, if they would pick me, I would keep the lane clear for them. For once, I’m gonna stick with my word,” Shelton shared.

Warren Shared He Was a Preacher’s Kid

When he took to the stage, Warren shared that he was a preacher’s kid who grew up in the church. When he shared that, Nick piped in that he, too, grew up with a father who worked as a preacher.

Legend, for one, was a huge fan of the song choice.

“I love the song choice because whenever an artist covers a song that’s kind of a different style than what they come with and then makes it their own, I think it takes skill to pull that off,” Legend said. “It takes musicianship, it takes artistry. And you showed us all of that.”

At this time, it’s unclear who Warren chooses as his coach.

Fans will have to watch The Voice at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC to find out whose team he ends up on.

Blake Shelton On This Season of ‘The Voice’

As fans of the show are aware, Jonas was blocked by Shelton when singer Gean Garcia performed on The Voice last week.

“I thought they were gonna play nice,” Nick said when he realized he’d been blocked. “Turns out, Blake’s a bully.”

Shelton then joked, “If I (blocked you), it was an accident. It’s only because I’m that passionate about your voice.”

After Garcia’s audition, Clarkson told the singer, “You moved me, that’s the whole point. I think you’re gonna go far, no matter what team you end up on.”

Legend then said, “We’re so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we’re so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally… It’s not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It’s fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that’s exciting.”

