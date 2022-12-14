When Will ‘The Voice’ Return for Season 23?

Season 22 of “The Voice” is officially in the rearview mirror after a new winner was crowned on NBC’s December 13, 2022, finale. But fans won’t have to wait long for the next season, as they did in 2022. “The Voice” is returning to its twice-a-year schedule, so season 23 is just three months away, scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2023. Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Clarkson Returns to Season 23 of ‘The Voice’

Season 22’s Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Camila Cabello are all stepping down from their coaches’ chairs for the next season. Only country star Blake Shelton, who’s been a coach since the series began, will return for season 23, though he’s already announced it will be his last on the show. With the season 22 winner included, contestants on Team Blake have won nine times over the years.

Veteran coach Kelly Clarkson, who took a season off to spend more quality time with her kids over the summer, is rejoining the cast for season 23. She previously appeared on seasons 14 through 21, and became a formidable competitor. Team Kelly has won four of her eight seasons, including her first time on the show with Bryn Cartelli during season 14 and season 21’s Girl Named Tom — the show’s first-ever group to win.

Clarkson performed on the season 22 finale, singing a solo version of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” which she recorded as a duet with Ariana Grande. Beforehand, she shared the news of her performance on Instagram, thrilling fans.

One wrote, “happy your back and can’t wait to see you next season as well!!!”

2 Brand New Coaches Will Join ‘The Voice’

Shelton and Clarkson will be joined by two brand new coaches: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

Horan has a huge fanbase, including 70 million followers across Twitter and Instagram who have followed him since his days in the mega pop group One Direction. They’ve been thrilled about every update the Scottish-born singer posts from the set, where filming is already underway. On November 23, he posted an Instagram photo of himself standing next to his iconic red coaching chair on the set of “The Voice.”

One fan wrote, “brb gonna go audition for the voice” while another commented, “I love this. Big fan of The Voice. Big fan of The Niall.”

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper, who’s a Chicago native and dad of two young girls, also has a large and loyal following as a Grammy-winning, independent artist. In addition to rapping, he’s a singer-songwriter who loves mentoring other independent artists, according to a recent profile by Complex. He also has judging experience, after serving as a judge with T.I. and Cardi B on Apple TV’s “Rhythm + Flow,” a 2020 competition show that gave unsigned hip-hop artists a chance at stardom.

On November 15, near the end of her own rookie season on the show, Cabello told Entertainment Tonight she thinks both stars will be great for “The Voice.”

“I just think they’re both gonna be so fun and they both have so much personality and are just so grounded and have such great senses of humor,” Camila said. “I think it’ll be really fun to see their chemistry with Blake, too, and Kelly.”