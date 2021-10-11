Blake Shelton Enlists Country Superstar as ‘Voice’ Mentor

Blake Shelton has enlisted the help of none other than Dierks Bentley as his team mentor on this season of “The Voice”.

Bentley is an American country singer and songwriter, most famous for songs like “Somewhere ON A Beach”, “What Was I Thinkin'”, “Drunk on a Plane”, and “I Hold On.”

Country music legend Jason Aldean will be mentoring Team Kelly Clarkson this year, as well, giving us a “double dose” of country, in the words of Taste of Country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bentley: ‘This Is So Important to Him’

When Bentley spoke to ET recently, he said of seeing Shelton again: “It was amazing, you know? It was so great seeing him. We hadn’t seen each other in a long time.”

He added, “Just being around him as he talks to these kids, I was really impressed. He’s been doing it for a long time and he’s really good at, like, steering these kids who have these big dreams, these big hopes. This is so important to him.”

Bentley Wasn’t Invited to Shelton’s Wedding

During his interview with ET, Bentley joked about how he wasn’t invited to Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. Asked if he got Shelton a wedding present, he joked, “My presence at ‘The Voice’ was his present!”

Recently, Bentley has been busy with his Beers on Me 2021 Tour.

He told ET of performing live for fans, “It’s the best feeling… The second my boots, like, touch the stage, it’s like electricity coming up through the floorboards. I’m just I’m so excited to be out there!”

Team Shelton on This Season of ‘The Voice’

Shelton boasts an impressive lineup this season on “The Voice.”

His team consists of Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velex, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca, and Tommy Edwards.

A poll from GoldDerby was conducted on October 5, 2021. It asked fans which artist has the best chance of winning Season 21.





As of October 11, viewers believe Wendy Moten is the most likely candidate from Team Shelton to become the next winner of “The Voice”. Moten accumulated 32.09% of the vote, followed by Carson Peters with 13.43% of the votes.

According to BET, Moten is 56-years-old and hails from Tennessee. During her post-performance interview with the judges, Moten shared that she has been in the music industry for over three decades, and one of her hit songs, “Come In Out of the Rain”, was a hit in the 90s. She was a backup singer for John Oates and Julio Iglesias, as well.

At one point, Grande told Moten: “What a privilege for them to have gotten to sing with you. You are spectacular, and I need you to be in the foreground. It’s time.”

Legend added: “You have so much light in your voice, and I’m just sad that Blake deprived me of the opportunity… You really are phenomenal, and we are lucky to have you.”

In a post-show interview, per Today, Shelton said of Moten: “Wendy is one of the best vocalists I’ve ever heard on this show.”

Shelton blocked John Legend from being able to add Moten to his team, and despite Clarkson and Grande’s best efforts, the singer chose to perform with Shelton.

Perhaps this isn’t a bad idea, after all. Shelton has taken home the most show titles, with eight wins to date. He is also the most experienced coach on the show, having been there since season one.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.