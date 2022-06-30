Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Divorce ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’

“The Voice” coach, television host, and music superstar Kelly Clarkson has been open with her fans about her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Now, she’s opening up even more, sharing why it has been difficult for her.

Clarkson, 40, filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have two children together. The divorce was finalized on March 8, 2022.

Clarkson Says Her Divorce Has Not Been Easy

During an appearance on “The Chart Show With Brooke Reese,” Clarkson opened up about her divorce.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she shared. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

She reminded the host that she’s still human and “I’m going through something huge.”

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years, and not easy with kids,” she shared. “I’m just navigating with what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate.”

She added that her new music is coming soon. It could be that she’s planning to release the album of the music she’s been working on since her divorce. Fans have been waiting for the project for over a year.

“I just got to get my crap together,” she said. “I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Will Kelly Clarkson Return to ‘The Voice’?

Kelly Clarkson will not be returning to “The Voice” for season 22, but that doesn’t mean the star will be gone from the show for the foreseeable future.

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

Since “The Voice” films in the summertime leading into the fall, that’s likely the reason Clarkson is not planning a season 22 return. The show, however, may have a schedule change that allows for Clarkson to return in the spring of 2023 instead.

The talk-show host was the host of “American Song Contest,” which aired on NBC in the time slot previously occupied by “The Voice,” but it has yet to be renewed.

There is evidence that the singing competition show could be going back to two seasons per year.

On May 31, 2022, “The Voice” casting announced a new casting call on Instagram.

“VIRTUAL OPEN CALL REGISTRATION OPENS TOMORROW,” the account posted. “Set your reminders and sign up tomorrow for June 8, 9, 21 and 22!”

They added, “We can’t wait to hear what you’ve got!”

They also posted the next day reminding fans to audition for the show.

One person took to Reddit to say they were confused about the open call.

“I’m a little bit confused since they already hosted open call auditions for the upcoming season, which started on October 2021 and ended on December 2021. Does anyone know why this is?” the post reads. “I’m a little confused since I auditioned back in October and now I’m not sure what’s the move.”

If that’s the case and Clarkson is just taking the summer off from projects, then it’s certainly possible she’ll be back in her big red coaching chair before fans have too much time to miss her.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

