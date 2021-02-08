How Diplo Has Become Involved in the Voice ‘N-Word’ Scandal

Last week, country singer Morgan Wallen “hurled the n-word and other profanities” after returning home from a party in Nashville, according to TMZ.

Since then, the outlet reported, Wallen has been “booted from just about every platform that played his music.”

On Saturday, however, DJ Diplo decided to play Wallen’s song “Heartless” to 2,000 people at the WTR Tampa Pool at a pre-Super Bowl event. In the words of the outlet, “the crowd loved it.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Wallen’s Label Has Suspended His Contract

According to TMZ, Wallen’s label has indefinitely suspended his contract in light of his actions.

His music has also stopped streaming on SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and other platforms. In addition, he has been deemed ineligble for the ACM Awards.

But as highlighted by the outlet, while the artist’s radio play has dropped 71% since the video of him spewing the profanities was released, sales of his albums have increased 339%.

In a statement about his use of the racial slur, per iHeart Radio, Wallen said, “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

On February 6, Wallen’s sister, Ashlyne Wallen, published an Instagram in response to her brother’s words. She wrote, “There are 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don’t repeat it. I know my brother. He is my best friend, and although what he said was completely unacceptable, I know in my heart that it did not come from a place of hate or malicious intent. Should he have said it? No. But should he be given the opportunity to correct his mistake and learn from it? Yes.”

‘Super Spreader Event’

Over the weekend, Diplo also made headlines for removing a mask during his performance at a “massive pre-Super Bowl party in Tampa Bay, Florida,” the Daily Mail reported.

While the music producer and DJ posted an Instagram photo wearing a mask before the show, he removed it for the performance.

“Diplo… shared a picture confirming that he had received two vaccinations for COVID-19 before the event. However, many of the 2,000 fans who attended the party did not appear to be observing safety protocols, as photos and videos showed concertgoers standing close to one another as they watched the DJ perform.”

According to TMZ, there was “no social distancing” and masks were “few and far between.”

Prior to the party’s kick-off, the event organizers issued a statement that read, “Here’s what the event organizers demanded … Social distancing procedures will be strictly enforced, face masks will be required for all staff & guests, wellness and temperature checks will be mandatory for entrance, sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue, and continued cleaning protocols will provide regular sanitizing.”

To date, Florida has 1.78 million covid cases and has reported 27,695 deaths.

