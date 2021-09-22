John Legend’s Wife Says Him Being on ‘The Voice’ With Ariana Grande Is ‘Awkward’

There’s a new coach on this season of “The Voice:” pop superstar Ariana Grande.

Grande joins returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. All of the coaches have said that Grande is a huge talent and formidable competitor, even Shelton, who enjoys teasing his fellow coaches with his competitive spirit.

But Legend’s wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, says it’s “awkward” that her husband is on “The Voice” with Grande.

On her Instagram story, Teigen said, “Today is a bit of a funny day because it’s the premiere of “The Voice” and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande.”

Teigen laughed and added, “Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household…and have to be him.”

Tiegen Is Totally Team Ari

Grande posted a screenshot on her Instagram story of a direct message that Tiegen sent her asking, “Do u have any assets I can post to be team Ari.” Tiegen reposted Grande’s screenshot on her Instagram story as well.

At the end of night two of blind auditions, Grande and Shelton were chatting (or rather, bickering) and Grande’s unique footwear was visible. Paired with her sparkly black flapper dress and black necktie, Grand wore fuzzy house slippers.

Grande praised her team via Instagram, writing, “a warm warm welcome to my incredible #TeamAriana members (so far)…i adore these humans beyond measure and cannot wait for next week @nbcthevoice. i ….. love this show and these souls and i…. just can’t wait for it all. see you monday! 🖤”

Tiegen Took the Kids to See Legend’s LA Concert This Week

While the 2nd episode of “The Voice” aired, Legend was performing a live concert in Los Angeles. Teigen wore a pair of denim underwear over tights with a bandeau and a blazer for the occasion.

“I did not let these “shorts” chafe me for 4 hours to not get thirst pics,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her in the ensemble. Her Instagram story featured videos of Legend performing and some seriously cute videos of her 3-year-old son Miles dozing off.

Tiegen also zoomed in on the only concertgoer in the front row who was standing up and seemingly staring intently at Legend while he sang. “I see u!!!! lol,” Tiegen wrote on the story.

Teigen’s Twitter Rant About Hosting ‘The Voice’ Coaches for Dinner

After the season 19 finale of “The Voice,” Legend let Tiegen know that Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson would be coming over for dinner.

Tiegen took to Twitter to express her disbelief that her husband had given her so little notice about their esteemed guests.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f***ing mad because I didn’t make a f***ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f***does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs,” Tiegen tweeted.

“If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house,” she added.

