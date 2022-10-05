Dolly Parton Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Sister’

Country music superstar Dolly Parton, who was also an adviser on season nine of “The Voice,” is mourning the loss of a dear friend who was like a sister to her — fellow country music superstar Loretta Lynn, who died on October 4 at the age of 90.

Here is how Parton honored the passing of her late friend.

Parton Said They’ve ‘Been Like Sisters All the Years’ They’ve Been in Country Music

In an emotional Instagram post, Parton mourned the loss of the woman who was like a sister to her.

Parton wrote:

So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.

That sentiment reflects a 2019 interview that Lynn gave with SiriusXM where she talked about her friendly competition with Parton in the country music world.

When asked who her biggest competition was, Lynn said, “I think maybe Dolly. You never know what Dolly is gonna do next. She’s crazier than a lunatic.”

But when the interviewer asked if they were good friends, Lynn didn’t hesitate and said, “Oh yeah, I love Dolly. I think her and I should get together and write. I think her and I would write a few hits.”

Other ‘Voice’ Alums Paid Tribute to Lynn As Well

Reba McEntire, another giant of the country music world and a “Voice” adviser for season one and season eight, posted a lengthy tribute to Lynn on her own Instagram.

McEntire wrote:

Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven! I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.

McEntire also reposted the Kennedy Center’s memorial video where McEntire sang Lynn’s iconic hit “You’re Lookin’ At Country” when Lynn was one of the five Kennedy Center Honors recipients in 2003.

“Voice” season 11 adviser and another country superstar Garth Brooks gave an interview to Billboard after Lynn’s death where he said she was it for him — the original first lady of country music.

“She was the first female [artist] for me. I know her contemporaries and I know there were women that came before Loretta, but Loretta was the first Reba. She was the first Dolly. She was the first of the female stalwarts that you built a foundation on and she never gave that throne up. For me, Loretta Lynn’s name is as powerful today as it ever was,” said Brooks.

He added, “I don’t know what it is. I can just tell you that there was a bond with that woman that I’m sure everyone that ever met her felt, that she made you feel like you were so special. I just loved her. And she had me convinced that she loved me right back.”

Many other advisers and artists from “The Voice” paid tribute to Lynn as well.

Lynn died in her sleep at her Tennessee ranch on October 4. She was a four-time Grammy winner and had 14 Academy of Country Music Awards to her name. According to her New York Times obituary, she is survived by three daughters and a son, 17 grandchildren, four step-grandchild, and many great-grandchildren.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

