‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/16

The Tuesday, November 16, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 11 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 10 artists, and then the bottom three competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 16 episode of “The Voice.”

Which Artists Were Eliminated?

Here’s who was ultimately eliminated.

Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank

Team Legend’s Shadale

Read on for a closer look into what happened during the show.

The three artists competing for the Wildcard Instant Save were Team Legend’s Shadale, Team Kelly’s Gymani and Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank.

For her Instant Save performance, Shadale sang “Breathe.” Legend told her that he was always impressed with her and her ability to take on different challenges through different genres. He also said she has finesse, spunk and power before asking viewers to put her through to the next round.

Next up, Team Kelly’s Gymani performed “‘Sweet Love” for her Instant Save performance. Even Carson was impressed, calling the performance a “vibe.” Kelly told her that she was incredible and that she had “no idea” how Gymani was in the bottom three.

Ryleigh Plank, Team Ariana’s artist, sang “Dangerous Woman” for her Instant Save. Grande was touched by the performance, and said: “America stop what you’re doing right now, I need you to vote for this extraordinary human being.”

The artists who had to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save were Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank, Team Legend’s Shadale and Team Kelly’s Gymani. All three of the Team Blake artists were voted into the top 11, meaning they did not have to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save.

This season is different than the past couple of seasons, with artists making it into the next round not based on team but rather based on overall votes from viewers. That’ll make things interesting in the coming weeks as the contestant pool gets narrowed down, and some coaches may be without contestants going into the finale.

After the coaches giving encouragement to each of their artists, Daly announced that the artist who won the Instant Save was Team Kelly’s Gymani.

Which Contestants Are In the Top 11?

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Next week, the top 11 will perform for America’s votes, and the whole process will begin again until the field is ultimately narrowed down to five artists going into the finale, which will likely air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

