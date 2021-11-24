‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/23

The Tuesday, November 23, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 10 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 9 artists, and then the bottom two competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 23 episode of “The Voice.”

Which Artist Was Eliminated?

The contestant voted off “The Voice” was Gymani.

Read on for a recap of what happened during the episode.

First, Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia and Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti were saved, followed soon after by Team Blake’s Paris Winningham and Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes. Later, Team Blake’s Wendy Moten was sent through followed by Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom.

Then, Lana Scott from Team Blake was marked safe.

After a performance from Team Blake, Jeremy Rosado from Team Kelly was announced to be safe followed by Team Legend’s Jershika Maple.

That meant the bottom two were Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen and Team Kelly’s Gymani.

“You’ve been put in this position two weeks in a row, and you had a little stumble at the beginning of this performance but you recovered with so much grace… you were wailing out there! I love when you hit those big notes,” he shared.

Clarkson also said that she was shocked Gymani was in the bottom two.

Jim and Sasha Allen then took the stage to perform “I Won’t Give Up.”

Blake thought the performance was great, agreeing with the audience.

“You have such a big fan base, and we’ve seen more steady growth with you two than I feel like we’ve seen with anybody in the competition, so I’m a little surprised to see you guys here, but this competition is tough, it’s rough,” Blake told them.

Ariana said that they did not deserve to be in the bottom two and that they have “consistently delivered some of the best performances of the season,” pointing out their “vocal harmonies” and more.

Jim and Sasha Allen were declared the winners of the Wildcard Instant Save, meaning they rounded out the top 11.

Gymani was sent home, but Kelly said that she could come perform on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” sometime and that she was so proud of her contestant.

Here’s who made it through:

Team Legend:

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

Team Kelly:

Hailey Mia

Girl Named Tom

Team Blake:

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Is The Finale?

Here’s what the rest of this season of “The Voice” looks like:

November 23: Top 10 Results Show

November 29: Top 10 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

