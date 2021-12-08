‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 12/7

The Tuesday, December 7, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 5 contestants heading into next week’s live finale. Viewers voted to save 4 artists, and then the bottom four competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 7 episode of “The Voice.”

Here’s who was eliminated ahead of the finale:

Team Blake

Lana Scott

Team Legend

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Jim & Sasha Allen

Instant Save & Results

The artists who competed in the Instant Save was Lana Scott (Team Blake), Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend).

First, Team Blake’s Lana Scott performed “Things A Man Oughta Know” for her Instant Save performance. The coaches, especially Blake, loved the performance.

“You know, regardless of what happens tonight, I think that you need to keep pursuing country music,” Kelly Clarkson told the contestant.

Blake also said the performance showed off Lana’s best story-telling ability as well as her sarcasm.

Then, Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti took the stage to sing “My Heart Will Go On” for his chance to stay in the competition. He also earned a standing ovation.

“You’re just out here slaying Celine Dion, shut up! You’re just out here making it look easy,” Kelly told Joshua. She also said that if he did musical theater, she would go to every show he was in.

John added, “Your voice is stunning, but you approach it with such grace, such care, and such showmanship every time that you sing… you need to be in the finale, Joshua.”

Jim and Sasha Allen went a little out of their comfort zone for their Instant Save performance, singing “Rich Girl.” Jim did not bring up his guitar for the performance.

Kelly also commented on this performance and said that it was very cool to see Jim on stage with his son and that “it actually works so well, so anytime you have a show, just call me.”

“Aside from being incredible vocalists and beautiful musicians… you just bring such necessary energy to the show,” Ariana told the artists.

Last up was Jershika Maple, who sang “Break Every Chain.” All four coaches gave her a standing ovation.

“Jershika, you’ve done it again, you’ve brought yourself to tears, but you’ve probably also brought so much of America to tears with the power of your voice, and I hate that you get put in this position,” John told her before adding, “you’re one of the best vocalists I’ve ever worked with.”

The winner of “The Voice” Instant Save was Jershika Maple, meaning Lana Scott (Team Blake), Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), and Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend) were sent home.

Here’s who made it through to the finale:

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

