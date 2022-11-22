‘The Voice’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/22

The November 22, 2022 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 10 finalists heading into next week’s live shows.

Viewers voted to save nine contestants and the remaining contestants competed for a chance for the Instant Save, meaning 10 total contestants will be moving forward in the competition.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 14 episode of “The Voice.”

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

The show started with host Carson Daly introducing the top 13 artists to the stage and welcoming John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Blake Shelton took the stage first to perform with his team, earning a huge round of applause from the crowd.

The top 13 then took the stage. The first three safe artists were Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, and team John’s Omar Jose Cardona. After a quick break, the remainder of the artists took the stage.

Which Contestants Are In The Top 13?

Going into the episode, this is how the teams shaped up:

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood (Instant Save Winner)

Team Camila:

Devix

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen: