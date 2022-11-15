‘The Voice’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/15

The November 15, 2022 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 13 finalists heading into next week’s live shows. Viewers voted to save eight contestants following Monday night’s episode, coaches chose to save one member of their teams, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance for the Instant Save, meaning 13 total contestants will be moving forward in the competition.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 14 episode of “The Voice.”

There were four artists in total that competed in the Instant Save. For team Blake Shelton, the Instant Save artist was Brayden Lape.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

The episode started with host Carson Daly introducing coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend to the stage. The contestants that earned the most votes on their teams move on immediately while the coaches choose between the lowest two vote earners per team to decide which contestant they’d like to save.

Team Blake Shelton took the stage first. Shelton’s team is comprised of Brayden Lape, Bodie, Rowan Grace, and Bryce Leatherwood.

Viewers voted to save bodie and Brayden Lape. Shelton chose to save Rowan Grace, meaning Bryce Leatherwood would go on to compete in the Instant Save later in the night. Shelton saved Rowan based on the fact that he already had a country artist moving forward in the competition.

The results took a break to see a performance by advisor Charlie Puth.

Next, Team Legend took the stage. Legend’s four members going into the elimination were Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, and Sasha Hurtado. Viewers voted to save Parijita and Omar. Legend chose to save Kim, putting Sasha through to the Instant Save round.

Team Gwen was the third to take the stage. Last night, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, and Kique performed in hopes of earning votes from viewers. America chose to save Kique and Justin. Then, Gwen chose to save Alyssa, leaving Kevin to compete in the Instant Save.

Team Camila was last up as contestants Devix, Morgan Myles, Eric Who, and Kate Kalvach took the stage. Morgan was the first contestant saved, and viewers also voted to save Devix. Then, Camila had to choose between Eric and Kate. She chose Eric, sending Kate on to the Instant Save.

The first Instant Save performance came from Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood with “Let Me Down Easy,” which Shelton loved. He encouraged viewers to vote for Leatherwood.

Sasha Hurtado took the stage next, singing “Thick Skin.” Her coach told her he loved her song choice, adding that “you’re now fighting to stay on this show” before he complimented her maturity.

Kevin Hawkins then performed “Redbone” by Donald Glover. Gwen called the performance “so beautiful” and complimented Kevin as an “incredible artist.”

Last up was Kate Kalvach with “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus. Camila said she thinks Kate has “one of the best voices in this entire season” and called the performance “literally magical.”

Which Contestants Are In The Top 13?

Going into the episode, this is how the teams shaped up:

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood (Competing in Instant Save)

Team Camila:

Devix

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Kate Kalvach (Competing in Instant Save)

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Sasha Hurtado (Competing in Instant Save)

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Alyssa Witrado

Kevin Hawkins (competing in Instant Save)

Kique

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.