‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/18

The Tuesday, May 18, 2021 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 5 finalists out of the 9 that performed during the Monday, May 17 episode. Viewers voted to save four of those contestants the night before. Then, the remaining contestants competed to be part of the Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the artists who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the May 18 episode of The Voice.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight? Live Recap

Nearly half of the contestants left on season 20 of “The Voice” were eliminated prior to the end of the Tuesday, May 18, 2021 episode.

This will be updated as the episode airs.

There were only nine artists left going into the week, as nearly half of the contestants left in the pool were eliminated during the first live results show of season 20.

For Team Kelly, both Corey Ward and Gihanna Zoe were sent to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save, and for Team Legend, Victor Solomon was revealed to be moving on, meaning that Pia Renee would be the one competing.

For Team Nick, Rachel Mac got more votes, meaning that Dana Monique would be competing for a shot at the instant save. Last up was Team Blake.

The first Instant Save performance was from Pia Renee, who sang “everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish. Then, Team Kelly’s Corey Ward performed “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

For Team Nick, Dana Monique performed “Caught Up In the Rapture,” originally by Anita Baker. That was followed up by Jordan Matthew Young’s rendition of “Drift Away,” originally by Uncle Kracker. Gihanna Zoe was the last performer of the night, with “Some of Your Love,” originally performed by Whiskey Myers.

The winner of the Wildcard Instant Save was announced to be Jordan Matthew Young for Team Blake.

The following contestants were eliminated:

Gihanna Zoe

Corey Ward

Pia Renee

Dana Monique

Which Contestants are in the Top 5?

These contestants made it through to the finale:

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac

Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Blake Shelton is sure at this point that he’s already won the show, saying that Cam Anthony is the one superstar that “The Voice” will have produced by the time he’s done on the show. Other than that, he seems the most scared of Kenzie Wheeler, who he has called a “unicorn” for his mullet. Shelton has previously said that he believes Kenzie will take home the win for the entire competition.

Of course, it’s still anyone’s competition at this point. With only two shows left for the season and NBC announcing that “The Voice” will only air once a year instead of twice, this is sure to be a big win for one hopeful.

The season finale of “The Voice” airs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

