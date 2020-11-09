This Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Just Married Their High School Sweetheart

Love is in the air for people involved with The Voice. Just weeks after coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced that they got engaged, former contestant Emily Ann Roberts celebrated her wedding.

Emily Ann Roberts was a contestant on The Voice during season 9 of the show, which aired in 2015. Though she came in second on the season finale of the show, she still had things to celebrate in her life, as she met her high school sweetheart, Chris Sasser, the same year, according to People.

The couple met in high school Spanish class in 2015 when Roberts was just 16 years old, and they’re now married. They got engaged when Roberts turned 21 last October, People reported.

Roberts Always Wanted a Fall Wedding

In her interview with People, Roberts opened up about her desire for a fall wedding and why she and her fiance wanted that.

“The fall season has always been a favorite of ours, especially with growing up so close to the Smoky Mountains,” she told the outlet. “We always make trips up to the mountain to see the gorgeous colors of the leaves before they fall, so when we were picking our wedding date and colors, we knew we wanted to pull inspiration from the beautiful colors of fall in East Tennessee.”

She said that she picked her dress after trying on many, but she knew she’d found the one when she found one that made her actually feel “like a bride.”

The Wedding Followed Traditions

In an ode to long-time wedding traditions, Roberts borrowed her veil from her older sister and had her grandmother’s old handkerchief with her. Her wedding party was made up of her best friends.

“When we were picking our wedding party, we knew we wanted the people who have been through everything with us and will continue to be there for us through thick and thin,” the bride told People.

The food at the reception included macaroni and cheese and also included a full dessert bar that had mini cupcakes and oatmeal cream pies included.

“Doing the desserts was by far one of the most fun things to plan,” Roberts said. “It was everything I imagined it would be.”

Roberts posted photos from her wedding on Instagram, writing “Finally MARRIED and we couldn’t be more blessed. Full wedding recap and more photos in my bio.”

The couple was engaged for over a year before they finally tied the knot. Roberts also said the wedding still feels unreal.

“It still feels like a dream!!” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so thankful for all your sweet words and love. God is good!”

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on October 28, 2019.

“I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND,” Roberts wrote at the time. “I’m so thankful that the Lord brought Chris into my life at just the perfect time and for all the love and support he’s given me every single day for the past 4 and a half years… here’s to having forever!!!”

