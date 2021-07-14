‘The Voice’ Nominated for 2021 Emmy Award

NBC’s reality singing competition “The Voice” has been nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award.

The show was nominated in the Outstanding Competition Program category. The official Twitter page for “The Voice” tweeted out to fans to let them know about the nomination.

“It’s time to celebrate because #TheVoice has an #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Competition Program!” the tweet reads.

The Category Has Stiff Competition

According to EW, there are five shows that have been nominated in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

Here are the nominees in the category:

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

The winner of the category will be announced at the Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Nick Jonas, who has been a coach on two seasons of “The Voice,” celebrated the nomination with a tweet.

“Congrats to the coaches, artists, and crew on the nomination!” Jonas tweeted. “Let’s go.”

‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Won Two 2021 Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson is a coach on “The Voice,” and she also hosts her own daytime talk show called “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson’s show has been a big winner at the Emmy Awards for the past two years. In 2021, the show earned the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, according to Variety.

Clarkson was up against “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Clarkson won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, which she also won in 2020, beating out Ellen DeGeneres, who won the award eight years in a row.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was also nominated in the categories of Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design, and the show won the category of Outstanding Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing.

Last year, the show took home three Daytime Emmy Awards and was nominated for awards in seven categories.

Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ for Season 21

Season 21 of “The Voice” is now filming with a live studio audience, which is a pivot from the past season.

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas warned Grande about one thing when it comes to coaching. When asked if he had any advice, he started out by saying no, but then he added some context.

“No,” he started. “I mean, Ariana – as we all know – is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach.”

He later added, “not to trust any one of you,” referring to Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton, who were all on set with him.

READ NEXT: Maelyn Jarmon, ‘The Voice’ Season 16 Winner: Where Is She Now in 2021?