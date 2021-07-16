NBC Announces ‘The Voice’ Fall 2021 Premiere Date

Networks have begun announcing the fall 2021 premiere dates for shows, and NBC’s “The Voice” now has an official premiere date for season 21.

The show’s official Twitter page made the announcement of the premiere date on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

“It’s time to shine! #TheVoice returns with @BlakeShelton, @KellyClarkson, @JohnLegend, and @ArianaGrande September 20 on @NBC,” the tweet reads.

The entire fall slate for NBC has been announced, and some of the dates have been staggered when it comes to premieres.

‘The Voice’ Airs Two Nights a Week

Here are all the NBC fall premiere dates, according to a press release:

Wednesday, July 21, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers”

Sunday, August 8, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT: “Family Game Fight!”

Monday, August 9, 10 ET/PT: “The Wall”

Monday, September 20, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Voice” Season premiere

Monday, September 20, 10 p.m. ET/PT: “Ordinary Joe” Series premiere

Tuesday, September 21, 10 p.m. ET/PT: “New Amsterdam” Season premiere

Wednesday, September 22, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “Chicago Med” Season premiere

Wednesday, September 22, 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Chicago Fire” Season premiere

Wednesday, September 22, 10 p.m. ET/PT: “Chicago PD” Season premiere

Thursday, September 23, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “Law & Order: SVU” Two-hour season premiere

Thursday, September 23, 10 p.m. ET/PT” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Season premiere

Friday, September 24, 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Dateline” Season premiere

Tuesday, September 28, 9 p.m. ET/PT: “La Brea” Series premiere

Thursday, October 21, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Blacklist” Season premiere

“The Voice” will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT for two-hour episodes and on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT for one-hour episodes throughout the season.

Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ for Season 21

Grande replaced Nick Jonas, who spent two non-consecutive seasons in the coaching seat on “The Voice.” The “Positions” singer announced that she would be joining the cast in March 2021.

“surprise!!!” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her on the big red chair. “I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

The coaches each previously said they were excited for Grande to join the cast.

During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas warned Grande about one thing when it comes to coaching. When asked if he had any advice, he started out by saying no, but then he added some context.

“No,” he started. “I mean, Ariana – as we all know – is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach.”

