‘The Voice’ Calls for Fan Involvement Ahead of Live Shows

Fans and viewers of NBC’s “The Voice” have an opportunity to get involved in the season 22 live shows.

On November 8, 2022, “The Voice” official Twitter account called on fans to share videos with the show.

“CALLING ALL VOICE FANS,” the tweet reads. “We want to feature YOU in our upcoming Fan Week Show! Send us a video of yourself to TheVoiceFanWeek@gmail.com stating your name, age, location, and top 5 artists currently on the show for a chance to introduce your favorite.”

There has been no official announcement about when fan week will take place, though it’s generally a couple of weeks into the live shows.

What Does ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like for the Rest of the Season?

CALLING ALL VOICE FANS! 📣📣

We want to feature YOU in our upcoming Fan Week Show!

Send us a video of yourself to TheVoiceFanWeek@gmail.com stating your name, age, location, and Top 5 artists currently on the show for a chance to introduce your favorite! ❤️ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 8, 2022

The final stage of “The Voice” includes live shows, which begin airing on Monday, November 14. Contestants will be relying on votes from viewers to move on to the next round of the competition each week.

Here’s what the rest of the season looks like at the time of writing:

Monday, November 14: Top 20 Performances

Tuesday, November 15: Live Results Show

Monday, November 21: Top 13 Performances

Tuesday, November 22: Live Results Show

Monday, November 28: Top 10 Performances

Tuesday, November 29: Live Results Show

Monday, December 5: Semi-Finals, Top 8 Performances

Tuesday, December 6: Live Results Show

Monday, December 12: Finale part one, live performances

Tuesday, December 13: Finale part two, three-hour result show

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

With 20 contestants still remaining on “The Voice” season 22, it’s anyone’s competition to win. The first few episodes of live shows will likely feature artists from each team being eliminated in equal numbers, though there has been no announcement about how the contestants will be voted into the finale.

Each coach is guaranteed to have an artist in the finale in some seasons, and in some seasons, there is no guaranteed number of contestants per coach going into the finale.

At the time of writing, because there are so many contestants remaining and there’s no telling what will happen during live shows, any coach and any contestant could come away with the win.

Team Blake’s frontrunner seems to be Bryce Leatherwood, while Team Camila’s Morgan Myles seems to be a fan-favorite. Team Legend is being led by Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado has the kind of charismatic stage presence to win over voters.

Here’s what those teams look like going into the next round of the competition:

Team Blake:

Austin Montgomery

Brayden Lape

Eva Ullmann

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila:

Steven McMorran

Devix

Andrew Igbokidi

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Kate Kalvach

Team Legend:

Emma Grooke

The Marilynds

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Sasha Hurtado

Team Gwen:

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Daysia

Alyssa Witrado

Kique

Kevin Hawkins

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

Stefani and Legend have both won “The Voice” once, and Cabello is in her first season on the show, so it’s possible she’ll come away with her first win this season.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Live shows begin airing on Monday, November 14.