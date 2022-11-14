‘The Voice’ Calls for Fan Involvement Ahead of Live Shows

Fans and viewers of NBC’s “The Voice” have an opportunity to get involved in the season 22 live shows.
On November 8, 2022, “The Voice” official Twitter account called on fans to share videos with the show.
“CALLING ALL VOICE FANS,” the tweet reads. “We want to feature YOU in our upcoming Fan Week Show! Send us a video of yourself to TheVoiceFanWeek@gmail.com stating your name, age, location, and top 5 artists currently on the show for a chance to introduce your favorite.”
There has been no official announcement about when fan week will take place, though it’s generally a couple of weeks into the live shows.
What Does ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like for the Rest of the Season?
The final stage of “The Voice” includes live shows, which begin airing on Monday, November 14. Contestants will be relying on votes from viewers to move on to the next round of the competition each week.
Here’s what the rest of the season looks like at the time of writing:
- Monday, November 14: Top 20 Performances
- Tuesday, November 15: Live Results Show
- Monday, November 21: Top 13 Performances
- Tuesday, November 22: Live Results Show
- Monday, November 28: Top 10 Performances
- Tuesday, November 29: Live Results Show
- Monday, December 5: Semi-Finals, Top 8 Performances
- Tuesday, December 6: Live Results Show
- Monday, December 12: Finale part one, live performances
- Tuesday, December 13: Finale part two, three-hour result show
Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?
With 20 contestants still remaining on “The Voice” season 22, it’s anyone’s competition to win. The first few episodes of live shows will likely feature artists from each team being eliminated in equal numbers, though there has been no announcement about how the contestants will be voted into the finale.
Each coach is guaranteed to have an artist in the finale in some seasons, and in some seasons, there is no guaranteed number of contestants per coach going into the finale.
At the time of writing, because there are so many contestants remaining and there’s no telling what will happen during live shows, any coach and any contestant could come away with the win.
Team Blake’s frontrunner seems to be Bryce Leatherwood, while Team Camila’s Morgan Myles seems to be a fan-favorite. Team Legend is being led by Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado has the kind of charismatic stage presence to win over voters.
Here’s what those teams look like going into the next round of the competition:
Team Blake:
- Austin Montgomery
- Brayden Lape
- Eva Ullmann
- Bodie
- Rowan Grace
- Bryce Leatherwood
Team Camila:
- Steven McMorran
- Devix
- Andrew Igbokidi
- Morgan Myles
- Eric Who
- Kate Kalvach
Team Legend:
- Emma Grooke
- The Marilynds
- Kim Cruse
- Parijita Bastola
- Omar Jose Cardona
- Sasha Hurtado
Team Gwen:
- Cara Brindisi
- Justin Aaron
- Daysia
- Alyssa Witrado
- Kique
- Kevin Hawkins
Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.
Stefani and Legend have both won “The Voice” once, and Cabello is in her first season on the show, so it’s possible she’ll come away with her first win this season.
“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Live shows begin airing on Monday, November 14.