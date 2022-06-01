An Outpouring of Support from Fans to Girl Named Tom: “Our Hearts Were Racing!”

Girl Named Tom was the first group to ever win “The Voice.” The sibling trio experienced another first on Sunday May 29, 2022 when they sang “America the Beautiful” at The Indianapolis 500.

The group took to Instagram after the show to express “what an honor” it was to be invited to the 106th Indy 500, and to perform for such an enthusiastic crowd. They admitted “Our hearts were racing faster than the cars🏁”

WATCH Girl Named Tom Sing “America the Beautiful” A Capella

Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty took the stage prior to the race after receiving a ringing endorsement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles. As reported by Taste of Country, Boles announced that Girl Named Tom “captured the attention of America during their winning run on The Voice, and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies.”

Boles continued, “We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

Girl Named Tom has strong ties to Indiana. Not only did they move to South Bend in 2021, but both brothers graduated from Goshen College. Caleb graduated in 2018, while his brother Joshua graduated in 2019. The original plan was for all three siblings to become doctors. Bekah told Parade in December, 2021, “Our grandpa was a family practitioner in a small town in Indiana. We definitely wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Plans changed, however, when their father was diagnosed with cancer. The siblings formed Girl Named Tom at the suggestion of their mother, Parade reports.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Trio’s Performance

Fans who saw Girl Named Tom perform live at the Indy 500 over Memorial Day weekend were filled with praise. One Instagram user posted, “I was at the race, you all rocked it! #superstars.”

Enthusiasts did not need to be in attendance of the race to appreciate the performance. As one fan posted, “We were glued to the TV here in Defiance just waiting for that moment.”

Another fan wrote, “God spent a little extra time with you 3.” Another expressed, “It was epic! Next up Super Bowl!”

The trio posted multiple pictures and videos on Instagram, like the one below with the track “Hot Rod Lincoln” playing as they prepared for the festivities.

Girl Named Tom gave props to the track, posting, “Special thanks to Bill Kirchen for the guitar riff in this great rockabilly song, ‘HOT ROD LINCOLN’ 🤩”

Fans had a lot to say about this post as well. One Instagram follower raved, “I belong to an Indy 500 group on Facebook. When it was announced that you would be performing, there were some ‘who are they?’ Comments. Not anymore!! You impressed a lot of race fans. Well done!! (as always 💙).” Another called them “Simply phenomenal.”

Girl Named Tom is not the first act associated with “The Voice” to perform at a racetrack this year. Voice coach Blake Shelton gave a concert and acted as Grand Marshal at the 38th annual NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022. He then reprised his Grand Marshal role at the same race where Girl Named Tom performed.

The trio was not on Shelton’s team when they won “The Voice.” That honor was reserved for Kelly Clarkson, who sang “The National Anthem” at the Indy 500 in 2019.