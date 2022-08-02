On July 29, returning ‘Voice’ coach, Gwen Stefani caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a video of herself from the knees down, with the caption, “i’m a sucker for some fringe.” The video plays the obligatory “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra as its soundtrack while Stefani struts her stuff in white, fringe cowgirl boots with red, black and yellow plaid pants tucked into them.

WATCH Gwen Stefani Strutting Fringe

Fans had very mixed reactions to the look. Some thought the former No Doubt singer looked amazing. One fan commented, “So cute with the bondage pants!!!” One post read, “I love how you’ve embraced the cowgirl as a nod to Blake! And just cos it’s fabulous.” Another fan wrote, “Punk cowgirl” One comment read, “I love that you made country edgy. Yee haw!”

Others comments ranged from thinking Stefani’s look was ridiculous, to being downright angered by it. One user wrote, “Those look ridiculous, sorry,” and another commented “That looks awful with that outfit 😬.” “I feel like fringe is for country artists….” another user suggested.

One of the angry comments read, “Man you are so desperate and annoying. Country music hates you. Stop stealin style that is not yours. It’s lame.” It was followed up by, “Western wear has a deep and important American personality and you ain’t it!!” Another poster wrote, “Starts dating a country guy and thinks she’s supposed to wear fringe.” Someone else commented, “Agh no more cowgirl stuff 🥴.”

Is Stefani ‘Stealing’ Styles?

Play

Video Video related to fans are at odds over gwen stefani’s ‘punk cowgirl’ look 2022-08-02T14:46:40-04:00

The posters that are angry at Stefani seem to harbor resentment over her trying to be a ‘cowgirl’ when she is not. Essentially, they are saying she is trying to force her way into a genre where she doesn’t belong.

Interestingly, Stefani was accused of a similar, but more volatile offense several weeks ago, when she collaborated with Sean Paul and Jamaican singer Shenseea on “Light My Fire.” During the performance Blake Shelton’s other half was sporting “dreadlocks and a green and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag while singing to a rocksteady beat” reports CNN.

The outlet continues, “Stefani faced a barrage of criticism on social media after the song’s premiere on Wednesday, with many commentators accusing her of intentionally appropriating the culture for her personal gain.”

All the way back in 2005, Stefani was blasted for appropriating Japanese culture with her “Harajuku Girls” song/video. She is clearly used to this type of criticism, but it does not stop her from doing what she wants. Some fans appreciate her boldness and her refusal to stand down, while others think she is being insensitive.

In a 2021 interview with Paper Magazine, Stefani responded to the accusations of cultural appropriating by saying, “If we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn’t have so much beauty, you know? We learn from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more.” Stefani’s fashion choices have definitely been dividing people for quite some time as well.

READ NEXT: Why Accusations of a Feud Between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Won’t Stop